Burlington County investigating possible lightning strike on Tacony-Palmyra Bridge during Wednesday's storms

Burlington County officials say the county's bridge commission is investigating whether lightning struck the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge during Wednesday's severe thunderstorms.

Motorists found traffic across the bridge delayed Wednesday when the bridge's toll booths stopped working properly on the Palmyra side, according to the Cherry Hill Courier-Post.

Liz Verna, a spokeswoman for the Burlington County Bridge Commission, told the Courier-Post that it's unclear what caused the toll booths' trouble, but a lightning strike is one possible explanation.

"Lightning may have struck a toll booth. We are not sure and we are still looking into it," Verna said.

Here's a look from a traffic camera at the backup situation near the bridge, around rush hour:

Verna said the bridge commission is trying to get the word out about the issues for anyone looking to use the bridge, which connects Northeast Philly with South Jersey.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.