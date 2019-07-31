More News:

July 31, 2019

Tredyffrin man charged with threatening to shoot up Haverford College, kill parents

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Threats
Frank Wang Source/Delaware County District Attorney's Office

Frank Wang, 20, of Tredyffrin Township, allegedly threatened to kill his family and target the campus of Haverford College, Delaware County prosecutors said.

A former Haverford College student is facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening to "shoot up" the Delaware County campus and kill his family, prosecutors announced Wednesday. 

Frank Wang, 20, of the Wayne section of Tredyffrin Township, is charged with terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first-degree, after authorities investigated a tip provided by someone close to the defendant. 

On July 26, Haverford Township Police received information that Wang confided thoughts of killing his parents and going on a violent rampage at his former college. 

A search warrant executed at Wang's residence did not turn up any firearms. Investigators seized a cell phone, a computer and several flash drives for forensic analysis. 

“We take all threats to our schools very seriously and will prosecute those who threaten the safety of our schools to the fullest extent of the law,” Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland said. “We constantly work in cooperation with our schools and law enforcement to ensure we provide a safe and protected environment for our students, teachers, and administrators."

Wang is currently being held at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility, with bail set at 10% of $100,000 and other conditions including a risk assessment. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Threats Delaware County Haverford College Tredyffrin Township Crime

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins says Eagles' defense is 'whoopin' the offense's ass' so far at training camp
020219MalcolmJenkins

Investigations

Pennsylvania vacationers find hidden cameras disguised as phone chargers at rented home in Maine
Hidden Camera Maine

Healthy Eating

Vitamin A may help reduce the risk of skin cancer
Beach Sunbathing Pexels 07202019

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Are we sure Darren Sproles is a good receiver?
073119DarrenSproles

Reality Television

In 'The Bachelorette' finale, the nice guy finishes first
Chris Harrison and new The Bachelorette Hannah B

Food & Drink

For one day only, guac *is not* extra at Chipotle
Stock_Carroll - Chipotle on Walnut Street

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved