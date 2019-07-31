Tredyffrin man charged with threatening to shoot up Haverford College, kill parents

A former Haverford College student is facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening to "shoot up" the Delaware County campus and kill his family, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Frank Wang, 20, of the Wayne section of Tredyffrin Township, is charged with terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first-degree, after authorities investigated a tip provided by someone close to the defendant.

On July 26, Haverford Township Police received information that Wang confided thoughts of killing his parents and going on a violent rampage at his former college.

A search warrant executed at Wang's residence did not turn up any firearms. Investigators seized a cell phone, a computer and several flash drives for forensic analysis.

“We take all threats to our schools very seriously and will prosecute those who threaten the safety of our schools to the fullest extent of the law,” Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland said. “We constantly work in cooperation with our schools and law enforcement to ensure we provide a safe and protected environment for our students, teachers, and administrators."



Wang is currently being held at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility, with bail set at 10% of $100,000 and other conditions including a risk assessment.