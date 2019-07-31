More News:

July 31, 2019

Former 'American Idol' star from New Jersey pleads guilty to drug possession

Antonella Barba, 32, of Point Pleasant, pleaded guilty to possession of 400 grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Former "American Idol" contestant, Antonella Barba, 32, of Point Pleasant, New Jersey, pleaded guilty with possessing 400 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

A former "American Idol" contestant from Ocean County pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute in federal court in Norfolk, Va. on Tuesday.

Antonella Barba, 32, of Point Pleasant, pleaded guilty to possession and intent to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl or more, federal prosecutors said in a statement. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21 in U.S. District Court in Norfolk.

The guilty plea carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. Barba could face a life sentence and up to $10 million in fines, including asset forfeiture.

The singer was arrested on Oct. 11, 2018 for allegedly working as a courier in a large-scale drug ring. An investigation into her alleged boss led investigators to Barba, who was parked in a rental car with a shoebox on the passenger side of the car that had 830.9 grams of fentanyl inside, according to the statement.

Federal prosecutors alleged Barba was among several members of a drug conspiracy that was active in Virginia from late 2017 through 2018. The indictment said the group used an apartment in Norfolk to store heroin, cocaine and cash.

She was charged with selling or intending to sell 100 grams of more of heroin, but she denied the initial charges.

Barba emerged as a contender on "American Idol" in 2007, nailing her audition as she called Simon Cowell "not her best friend," only to be burned by him later on in Hollywood. She made it to the semi-finals that year, but just missed the show's top 12 that season. She was also a contestant on "Fear Factor" in 2008. 

