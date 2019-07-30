More News:

July 30, 2019

Man attempts to rob Delco bank, puts on wig, attempts to rob second bank

The two failed capers took place 15 minutes apart, according to Haverford and Marple police

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Delco bank robber in a wig Haverford Township Police Department/Marple Township Police Department

A man is suspected of attempting to rob Delaware County two banks in a 15-minute span and donning a wig to hide his identity, according to police.

An especially bold man allegedly attempted to rob two Delaware County banks in a span of 15 minutes, according to police.

The man, whose identity is unknown, first attempted to rob a Wells Fargo Bank on West Chester Pike in Haverford Township, according to the Haverford Township Police Department. He was wearing a white bucket hat and grey Phillies shirt with "Harper" and the number 3 on the back, according to police.

When the suspect handed over a note to a bank teller, implying he had a weapon and was demanding money, police say the teller refused. The suspect then fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Roughly 15 minutes later, the same man allegedly attempted to rob a different Wells Fargo Bank on West Chester Pike, this time in Marple Township. The two banks are separated by less than three miles.

According to the Marple Township Police Department, the suspect was "possibly wearing a wig" during the second robbery attempt, as seen in the right half of the photo above.

In a release, Haverford Township police said the person in question "appears to be the same suspect" in both robbery attempts.

Anyone with information regarding the Marple Township incident is asked to call detectives at (610) 356-1504. Anyone with information on the Haverford Township incident is asked to contact detectives at (610) 853-1298, extension 1234, or email mhufnal@havpd.org.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

