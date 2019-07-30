More News:

July 30, 2019

Reading man dies after saving son from drowning at Atlantic City beach

Thanh Bui, 58, entered the water when his 11-year-old son began having trouble

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
A 58-year-old from Reading died Monday morning after he entered the ocean in Atlantic City to save his 11-year-old son from drowning, according to police.

The Atlantic City Police Department announced Tuesday the identity of the Pennsylvania man who died saving his son from drowning at an Atlantic City beach.

Thanh Bui, 58, of Reading, Berks County, died Monday morning after he entered the ocean to save his 11-year-old son, according to police.

First responders received to a report about the incident just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, and members of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol and the Atlantic City Fire Department were first on the scene.

Bui's son was able to make it to the shoreline, according to police, where a former police officer from New York who was on the beach managed to pull Bui's son to safety using a boogie board.

Bui was unresponsive when he reached the shore with the help of the first responders, according to police. Firefighters performed CPR on Bui, and he was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Bui's son also received treatment at the medical center.

According to the Press of AC, all Jersey Shore beaches had a moderate risk of rip currents on Monday.

