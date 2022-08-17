More News:

August 17, 2022

Five injured after nearly 100 shots fired outside West Philadelphia recreation center, police say

Three suspects were arrested and one remains on the loose. Inside the building, kids were practicing football, basketball and cheerleading

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Police Lights Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Five people are injured and three suspects are in custody after 96 shots were fired outside the Shepard Recreation Center on the corner of 57th Street and Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia while children played inside on Tuesday night.

Five people are injured and three suspects are in custody after 96 shots were fired outside a West Philadelphia recreation center while children played inside on Tuesday night.

Police say at least two men in a white SUV began shooting shortly before 7 p.m. near the Shepard Recreation Center on the corner of 57th Street and Haverford Avenue, 6ABC reported.

After the suspects drove off, police found five people between the ages of 16 and 25 suffering from gunshot wounds. At the time of the shooting, two were on the street, two were on the sidewalk and one just happened to be driving by.

Two people were hit in the head and transported to an area hospital where they’re listed in critical condition. Two more suffered graze wounds and one was shot in the hand, FOX29 reported.

Police say they recovered multiple weapons at the scene and from the SUV, which crashed on the corner of Haverford Avenue and Farson Street a few minutes after the shooting. The four suspects tried to escape on foot. Three were caught and one got away.

Authorities added that two of the people hit were legally-licensed firearm holders, but it’s not clear if they fired their weapons, CBS News reported.

“The proliferation of weapons in our communities is a major concern, but that doesn't absolve those who choose to pull the trigger,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a tweet addressing the incident.

At the time of the shooting, there were children inside the rec center practicing basketball, football and cheerleading.

Officers on their normal patrol heard the gunfire and rushed to the scene, where they saw the suspects get back into the SUV and drive away

“Excellent work from our (Philadelphia Police) officers who run towards the danger in these unimaginable situations,” Outlaw said.

It’s still not clear what caused the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings West Philadelphia Police Recreation Firearms Sports Car Crash Gun Violence

Videos

Featured

iStock-1277116419.jpg

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment
Purchased - Two young women exercising on stairs

Bariatric surgery can help people lose weight, improve health

Just In

Must Read

Government

To protect LGBTQ youth in Pa. from conversion therapy, Gov. Wolf signs order discouraging its use
Gov Wolf Executive Order

Sponsored

Enjoy free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer
Limited - Camden County Concert Series

Wellness

Struggling to wake up in the morning? Sleep inertia may be to blame
Sleep Inertia Waking Up

Eagles

What our training camp stats tell us about Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts Eagles Open Practice 080722 Claggett 4

Food & Drink

Jose Garces restaurant to offer sandwich inspired by hit TV show 'The Bear'
Hook and Master 'The Bear' sandwich

Food & Drink

Sample from 100 whiskey varieties during Twisted Tail's tasting next month
Whiskey Bonanza

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved