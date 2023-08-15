Listen to pirate tales and sip nautical cocktails at Penn's Landing pop-up

Listen to ghost stories and sip pirate-themed cocktails during an immersive pop-up experience on the historic Gazela Primeiro ship at Penn's Landing later this month.

The Shipwreck Saloon is headed to Philadelphia from Thursday, Aug. 24 through Sunday, Aug. 27. A cast of costumed characters, including a quartermaster and a ship captain, will bring guests into the experience with an interactive live show focused on haunted legends about shipwrecks and pirates lost at sea.

MORE: Sheryl Lee Ralph to discuss memoir, sign books at Parkway Central Library

The shipwreck pop-up promises a night filled with mysteries, ghost stories, mixology and surprises. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $45.

Four rum cocktails are included. The Pirates Punch is made with white rum, fruit liqueur, edible hibiscus flowers and tropical juice; the Dead Man Daiquiri has strawberry-infused rum, lime juice, sugar and bitters; the Release the Kraken is made with spiced rum, cinnamon sugar syrup, nutmeg and vanilla cream; and the Coconut Mai Tai has aged rum, coconut rum, orange liqueur, orange juice, orgeat syrup and pineapple juice.

Ryan Wieczorek, director of marketing at VBG Group, said in a press release that Philly was chosen as one of the stops on the Shipwreck Saloon's summer tour because of the city's rich waterfront history. The historic Gazela Primeiro ship, which was built at the turn of the 20th century and has been in Philly since it was retired in 1969, was chosen as the pop-up's venue for its size and authenticity.

Those who aren't able to snag tickets for the Philly shows can also purchase tickets for the Shipwreck Saloon's pop-up in Washington, D.C. at the end of September.

Aug. 24-27, 2023

Times vary | Tickets $45

Historic Gazela Ship at Penn's Landing

301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106