Sheryl Lee Ralph to discuss memoir, sign books at Parkway Central Library

Fans of "Abbott Elementary" that are missing the Philly-based sitcom during its summer hiatus — which could be prolonged due to ongoing writers and actors strikes — will have the chance to meet one of its stars next week.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays seasoned kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard on the ABC comedy, will speak at the Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central Library (1901 Vine Street) on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

During the event, Ralph will discuss her memoir and self-help book "Diva 2.0: 12 Life Lessons From Me for You" with journalist and broadcaster Tracey Matisak. Ralph will sign books following the talk.

"Diva 2.0," which was published in February, details life lessons Ralph has learned through her decades-long career in film, TV and on Broadway. Along with receiving a Tony nomination in 1982 for originating the role of Deena Jones in the Broadway musical "Dreamgirls," Ralph earned a best supporting actress Emmy last year for "Abbott Elementary."

The book is Ralph's follow-up to her 2012 memoir "Redefining Diva: Life Lessons From the Original Dreamgirl."



Ralph, who spoke at a Screen Actors Guild rally in Love Park last month in support of the writers and actors strikes, is known for calling fans "divas" and offering inspirational words on social media and in her acceptance speeches. She also offered encouraging words this year during a commencement speech for the graduating class at her alma mater, Rutgers University.



Tickets for Ralph's Free Library appearance next week can be purchased in advance online for $30.50, which includes the price of a book.

Parkway Central Library



1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tuesday, Aug. 227:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | $30.50