More Culture:

January 06, 2021

Second season of M. Night Shyamalan's Philly-filmed 'Servant' premiering on Jan. 15

The Apple TV+ horror show follows a Philadelphia couple coping with the loss of their infant son

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Apple TV
servant apple tv second season.png Screenshot via YouTube/Apple

Actress Nell Tiger Free plays nanny Leanne Grayson in M. Night Shyamalan's terrifying thriller series 'Servant.' The second season premieres on Apple TV+ on January 15.

M. Night Shyamalan's "Servant" is set to debut its second season next Friday on Apple TV+, and from the looks of the trailer, the horrors from season one are back with a vengeance.

"Servant" tells the story of Dorothy and Sean Turner, a Philadelphia couple that is forced to cope with the tragic loss of their 13-week old infant son. Dorothy is a local news reporter, while Sean is a stay-at-home consulting chef.

After the death of their baby, the couple hires a nanny from Wisconsin named Leanne Grayson to watch after their reborn therapy doll, Jericho.

But the doll causes a rift in the couple's marriage, as Dorothy convinces herself that it is an actual living infant. 

The arrival of Grayson also brings about mysterious happenings both between the couple and in their Philly home.

The main cast consists of Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and, most notably, Rupert Grint, who starred as Ron Weasley in the "Harry Potter" films. Grint plays Dorothy's brother, Julian Pearce.

You can watch the trailer for the second season of "Servant" below.

Filming for the second season took place again in both Philly and Bethel Township, Delaware County. Exterior scenes were shot in Center City around Spruce and 21st Streets, while the interior set of the Turner home was constructed in a former paint factory in Bethel.

Filming for the second season was put on hold last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production resumed in September, resulting in the blanketed fake snow on parts of Spruce Street in Fitler Square in October.

Shyamalan, a Montgomery County native, is an executive producer on the project. His Chester County-based production company, Blinding Edge Pictures, is involved with the show as well.

The first season of "Servant," which debuted in November 2019, is available to stream on Apple TV+. The series has also already been renewed for a third season.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Apple TV Philadelphia TV Shows M. Night Shyamalan Shows TV Streaming

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Food & Drink

Three Philly restaurants among Esquire's top 100 America 'can't afford to lose'
Fork in Old City

Eagles

Eagles-only 2021 mock draft, version 1.0
100120JaMarrChase

Illness

Philly's COVID-19 vaccine rollout will take 12 months at current pace
Philly COVID Vaccine Supply

Goverment

Gov. Murphy vetoes outdoor dining bill for struggling restaurants
new_jersey_restaurants_bars_outdoors.original.jpg

Eagles

What they’re saying: Carson Wentz is screwing over the Eagles
Eagles_Cowboys_Carson_Wentz_offensive_line_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022036.jpg

St. Patrick's Day

2021 St. Patrick's Day parade in Philly canceled due to COVID-19
St. Patrick's Day parade canceled.jpg

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved