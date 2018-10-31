More Events:

October 31, 2018

Spend happy hour at a pop-up 'sidewalk saloon' in Old City

Plenty of whiskey and cigars to go around

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Happy Hour
The Traveling Tobacconist The Traveling Tobacconist/Facebook

Hotel Monaco is taking happy hour outside with a "cigaRV" and whiskey.

Fans of whiskey and cigars won't want to miss this upcoming happy hour experience outside Hotel Monaco in Old City.

On Thursday, Nov. 8, look for a pop-up "sidewalk saloon" on Fifth Street, between Chestnut and Ranstead streets.

RELATED: The Bourse Marketplace will officially open in November | Make plans to dine in Media during fall Restaurant Week

The Traveling Tobacconist will be pulling up with a "cigaRV." Inside the mobile lounge, attendees can browse and purchase cigars.

In the outside area, which will be warmed by heaters, there will be free tastings offered by Bluebird Distilling, as well as $7 whiskey cocktails for sale from Red Owl Tavern.

Partial proceeds from the event will benefit the local nonprofit Career Wardrobe, which helps unemployed individuals re-enter the workforce by offering clothing and professional development services.

Pop-Up Saloon

Thursday, Nov. 8
5-7 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Hotel Monaco
433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

