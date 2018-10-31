Spend happy hour at a pop-up 'sidewalk saloon' in Old City

Fans of whiskey and cigars won't want to miss this upcoming happy hour experience outside Hotel Monaco in Old City.

On Thursday, Nov. 8, look for a pop-up "sidewalk saloon" on Fifth Street, between Chestnut and Ranstead streets.

The Traveling Tobacconist will be pulling up with a "cigaRV." Inside the mobile lounge, attendees can browse and purchase cigars.

In the outside area, which will be warmed by heaters, there will be free tastings offered by Bluebird Distilling, as well as $7 whiskey cocktails for sale from Red Owl Tavern.

Partial proceeds from the event will benefit the local nonprofit Career Wardrobe, which helps unemployed individuals re-enter the workforce by offering clothing and professional development services.

Thursday, Nov. 8

5-7 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Hotel Monaco

433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



