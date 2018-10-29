More Events:

October 29, 2018

Make plans to dine in Media during fall Restaurant Week

The borough offers a range of cuisine

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Media in Delaware County R. Kennedy/Visit Philadelphia™

Media in Delaware County is hosting a fall Restaurant Week.

Media in Delaware County will host a fall Restaurant Week, from Sunday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 9.

Restaurants around State Street will offer multicourse dinners for $25, $35 or $45 per person. A few popular spots participating are Azie (sushi), Fellini Café (Italian), La Belle Epoque (French) and Stephen's on State (steakhouse).

Making a reservation for Restaurant Week is suggested. For those who plan on driving, there's free parking after 5 p.m. along State Street.

Media also has a spring Restaurant Week in April.

Media Restaurant Week

Sunday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 9
$25, $35 or $45
State St., Media, PA 19063

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

