Make plans to dine in Media during fall Restaurant Week

Media in Delaware County will host a fall Restaurant Week, from Sunday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 9.

Restaurants around State Street will offer multicourse dinners for $25, $35 or $45 per person. A few popular spots participating are Azie (sushi), Fellini Café (Italian), La Belle Epoque (French) and Stephen's on State (steakhouse).



Making a reservation for Restaurant Week is suggested. For those who plan on driving, there's free parking after 5 p.m. along State Street.

Media also has a spring Restaurant Week in April.

Sunday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 9

$25, $35 or $45

State St., Media, PA 19063



