Make plans to dine in Media during fall Restaurant Week

October 29, 2018
Media in Delaware County will host a fall Restaurant Week, from Sunday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 9.
Restaurants around State Street will offer multicourse dinners for $25, $35 or $45 per person. A few popular spots participating are Azie (sushi), Fellini Café (Italian), La Belle Epoque (French) and Stephen's on State (steakhouse).
Making a reservation for Restaurant Week is suggested. For those who plan on driving, there's free parking after 5 p.m. along State Street.
Media also has a spring Restaurant Week in April.
Sunday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 9
$25, $35 or $45
State St., Media, PA 19063
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.