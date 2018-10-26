More Events:

October 26, 2018

Shop for antiques and vintage finds at pop-up market on Cherry Street Pier

The flea market will open early, giving shoppers a chance to check out the pier before it officially opens for the day

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Cherry Street Pier Maria Young/DRWC

The garden at Cherry Street Pier.

The recently opened Cherry Street Pier, a mixed-use space on the Delaware River waterfront, is quickly becoming a new hot spot to visit.

The renovated, century-old municipal pier includes artist studios, an outdoor garden, food and drink vendors and plenty of space for pop-up markets, installations and events.

On Saturday, Nov. 3, the Phila Flea Market will set up an all-day antiques and vintage market inside Cherry Street Pier.

Around 60 vendors from the Tri-State Area will be selling a variety of items, including antique furniture, vintage jewelry and clothing, artwork and pottery.

The market will open at 8 a.m., three hours before the pier normally opens to the public, and shoppers will be able to browse through 8 p.m.

As the holiday season approaches, Philadelphians can expect more markets to pop up at the pier, as well as a Christmas tree stand.

Antiques & Vintage Market with Phila Flea Market

Saturday, Nov. 3
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Free to attend
Cherry Street Pier
121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

