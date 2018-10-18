At Chefs' Night for PAWS, experience the best food from Philly's neighborhoods

On Monday, Nov. 5, experience the flavors of Philly's many neighborhoods under one roof at the 2018 Chefs' Night for PAWS.

The event benefiting the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society will take place at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, in one of the museum galleries.

Chefs from restaurants across the city will create dishes for attendees. More than 40 restaurants are participating, including CHeU Noodle Bar, Bibou, Vedge, El Vez, High Street on Market, Lacroix and Charlie Was a Sinner.

The event will be set up to be representative of Philly culinary offerings, so attendees can take a food tour from one end of the city to the other. Video projected through the space will bring each featured neighborhood to life.



Chefs’ Night for PAWS will run from 6 to 10 p.m. A general admission ticket is $175, or get a pair for $300.

There's also a VIP option ($250 for one ticket, or $400 for a pair) that includes a preview hour and access to a VIP lounge where the event's food will be served by waitstaff.

All proceeds will support PAWS' efforts to save homeless pets and prevent others from entering shelters in the first place.



