South Philly Cheesesteak & Fries makes limited edition 'The Balboa'

Two of Philadelphia's most integral symbols (or cliches, depending on how you look at it) are about to collide in one limited time meal you can't get in Philadelphia.

South Philly Cheesesteak & Fries., a national chain that's been around since 1986, announced Monday that it will soon debut "The Balboa," a new take on the cheesesteak inspired by "Rocky."

Named after the famed fictional boxer, The Balboa will include steak, mushrooms, bacon strips and Cheez Whiz on a freshly baked roll.

“At South Philly Cheesesteaks & Fries, we know it’s not about how hard you hit, but this sandwich is truly a knockout,” said Andrea Carella, a spokeswoman for South Philly Cheesesteaks & Fries. “We hope our guests are ready to go toe-to-toe with the most delicious cheesesteak in the game."

The nearest South Philly Cheesesteak & Fries location is in Blackwood, New Jersey, just outside Cherry Hill, at 100 Premium Outlets Dr., Suite 135.

The Balboa will be available for a limited time starting October 29, just a few weeks before the release of "Creed 2" on November 21.