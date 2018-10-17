More Culture:

October 17, 2018

Where to go for some of the best pasta around Philly

By Sinead Cummings
Taleggio Ravioli – made with fried leek, walnut and caramelized onion brodo – at A Mano, a cozy BYOB in Fairmount.

When I found out National Pasta Day was a real thing, I started thinking about all the delicious carb-filled meals I've had in Philly. There's no shortage of Italian restaurants in this city serving phenomenal pasta.

The first time I went to A Mano in Fairmount, I was left in awe of the restaurant's cavatelli dish, made with escargot, mushrooms, bone marrow and garlic. It was just so damn good. There's also a dish at Ristorante Pesto on Broad Street that I absolutely love. It's simple:  just linguine in a tomato sauce topped with lobster and shrimp.

The best pasta I've ever tasted though was at Vetri Cucina, when the restaurant hosted a surprise pop-up dinner last summer. I stood in line outside to get a spot, but it was worth it. The fettuccine with mushroom ragu is one of the best things I've ever eaten in Philly. 

Those are only three of the many Italian restaurants in the area, though, so I asked PhillyVoice staffers for their picks on the best places to go for pasta. Check them out below.

Spasso Italian Grill 

34 S. Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19106 & 1 W. State St., Media, PA 19063

There's a Spasso in both Philadelphia's Old City and Media, Delaware County.  On the menu are hearty, traditional dishes for a reasonable price. 

If you go, make sure to order the gnocchi gorgonzola or the gnocchi con asparagi. They're both delicious vegetarian options.

Picked by Bailey King, health writer

Dante & Luigi's

762 S. 10th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

This old school, white-tablecloth restaurant opened in 1899 and proves you don't need to get fancy with your pasta for it to be delicious. 

A recommendation is to order pasta with the bolognese sauce. You get to choose spaghetti, linguini, rigatoni, ziti, farfalle or perciatelli for the dish.

Picked by Adam Hermann, staff writer

Il Granaio

711 Concord Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342

This BYOB in Delaware County uses only local and farm-fresh ingredients for its dishes. One of the house specialties, Fettuccine Aragosta, is a must try. The lobster in a truffled brandy cream sauce with homemade pasta is worth a trip out to the suburbs.

Picked by Jeff Douglass, director of product

Giorgio On Pine

1328 Pine St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Carroll - Georgio on PineThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Georgio on Pine.

If you want to eat at Giorgio on Pine, you'll need to make a reservation far in advance – but it's worth the wait. The popular BYOB serves Italian classics that people come back for again and again. While everything on the menu is good, the fresh gnocchi is truly great.

Picked by Evan Macy, managing sports editor

Fiorino

3572 Indian Queen Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19129

This tiny BYOB is tucked away on a residential street in East Falls and is described by Brian Hickey as "The. Best. On. Earth."

Reservations are a must, and so is the gnocchi, which melts on your tongue.

Picked by Brian Hickey, staff writer

The Quick Fixx 

1511 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

Think you have to sit down at a fancy restaurant for good Italian food? You're wrong. 

The Quick Fixx is a fast-casual eatery on South Street that serves great pasta. Plus, you can customize your dish, making sure you get exactly what you want.

If you need inspiration on what to order, try our staffer's go-to. It's gnocchi with mushroom alfredo sauce, lots of cheese and a sprinkling of spinach.

Picked by Marielle Mondon, staff writer

Parc

227 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

So how'd a French bistro end up on this list? It's because the macaroni au gratin at Parc is one of the most delicious pasta dishes in Philly. It's creamy, cheesy and the perfect comfort food.

Picked by Lexie Norcross, founder & CEO

Ralph's Italian Restaurant

760 S. 9th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Ralph's is one of the oldest Italian restaurants in the United States. Theodore Roosevelt, Joe Biden, Frank Sinatra and Taylor Swift are among the famous people who have dined here.

On the menu you'll find classics like ravioli, penne ala vodka, fettuccini alfredo, and spaghetti and clams. You really can't go wrong ordering any of the pasta dishes at Ralph's.

Picked by Michael Tanenbaum, staff writer

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse

111 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103 & 200 Main St., King of Prussia, PA 19406

Davio's has a large menu of Italian specialties, and you can get almost anything on the menu gluten-free. If you're looking for one of the city's best gluten-free pasta dishes, order the gnocchi with bolognese sauce.

Picked by Virginia Streva, culture writer

