Gritty is the inspiration for Big Gay Ice Cream's newest creation

This morning we found out Meghan Markle is pregnant and there's going to be a new royal baby to obsess over, but that's not the biggest announcement of the day.

The really big, very important news has to do with everyone's favorite NHL mascot, Gritty.

The orange weirdo is the inspiration behind Big Gay Ice Cream's new ice cream sandwich.

The "Gritty Puckster" is made with Doritos-flavored ice cream, sandwiched between two chocolate cookies. The dessert is also rolled in crushed Doritos – just to give it that extra, orangy pizzazz.

It costs $4.50 and will only be available for a limited time.

If you try the kooky treat, let us know what you think in the comments. We're curious.

Big Gay Ice Cream is located at 1351 South St.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.