Kensington Palace confirms Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant with first child

October 15, 2018
Just a few days after the latest Royal Wedding, Kensington Palace has confirmed that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and wife to Prince Harry, is pregnant with the couple's first child.
The palace made the announcement early Monday on social media.
Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018
The news comes just days after the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank. During the ceremony, Markle was seen wearing a navy coat that led many amateur detectives to hypothesize that Markle was covering up a baby bump.
I stayed up just to see what Meghan Markle is wearing and if she looks pregnant. She’s wore a long blue jacket that she didn’t take off in the Church. Could she be hiding something? 😳#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/uwm7nNVtv0— Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) October 12, 2018
Can’t focus on the #RoyalWedding bc I’m 99% sure #MeghanMarkle is pregnant. pic.twitter.com/k9D9BX7wve— Jessica Zambelli (@JessicaZambelli) October 12, 2018
Look, I’m convinced Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant. That coat ensemble is beautiful but questionable! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/0MWT0OEjj3— Ndumi Ndlovu (@NdumiNdlovu) October 12, 2018
The new baby would be seventh in the line of succession to the British throne, bumping Prince Andrew, Duke of York, down to 8th place. Unless there's a change of protocol issued by Queen Elizabeth, the baby will not have the title of prince or princess but instead will be either the Earl of Dumbarton, if a boy, or Lady [first name] Mountbatten-Windsor, if a girl.
It took about five minutes after the couple said "I do" for people to begin wagering on when they would announce their first pregnancy. Now that the news has been confirmed, even if for just a few hours, there are already bets on what the name will be. Right now one fan favorite, in honor of Harry's late mother, is Diana.
Meghan Markle is pregnant! What will the #RoyalBaby be called?— BetVictor (@BetVictor) October 15, 2018
6/1 Diana
12/1 Charles
12/1 Elizabeth
16/1 Edward
16/1 William
16/1 Arthur
16/1 James
16/1 Victoria
25/1 Henryhttps://t.co/Lk0nSRFgcz pic.twitter.com/0jRv5VkRwy
Ladbrokes, a UK-based gambling company, shared other favored names for a girl, including Victoria, Alice and Mary. Some top boy names include Albert, Arthur, Philip Frederick and James.
The baby is due Spring 2019, about a year after the couple's May 2018 nuptials.
Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.