An appreciation post for royal hats at Princess Eugenie's nuptials

October 12, 2018
If there's one thing the royals do right it's wearing hats, and there is no greater time for hat appreciation than at a royal wedding.
Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, married Jack Brooksbank in London this morning. Some 850 guests attended the wedding, and there were hats galore – though with gusts up to 30 mph it was pure luck that the guests even left with their hats.
Of course there were some hats that, perhaps, the wind could have picked up and we all would have been better for it. (Cough Fergie Cough)
This kind of hot pink doesn't work on everyone, but the Duchess of Cambridge is pulling it off quite well. Always stylish, always lovely.
Kate Middleton looks absolutely BEAUTIFUL at Princess Eugenie's wedding today. Wowza. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/qXpROBN2O1— Em Sheldon (@emshelx) October 12, 2018
Her sister, Pippa, rumored to be skipping the wedding due to her pregnancy, showed up anyway looking rather regal in an emerald fascinator.
Pippa Middleton after the #RoyalWedding Looking lovely! pic.twitter.com/lqVSC5Ankx— Emma Wilson (@wils_emma) October 12, 2018
The Duchess of Sussex's fashion has not disappointed since she became a member of the royal family in May. She is styled somewhat demurely in navy.
Queen Elizabeth II speaks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) outside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, following the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank - Pic by @PA #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/99bhXmx5dB— Derek Momodu (@DelMody) October 12, 2018
But dang, can we just talk about Noami Campbell for a second? She is killing it in Ralph and Russo Couture. #Slay
How in the whole wide world is Naomi Campbell almost 50? #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/sr3yy9uJjo— Karen (@AnuliKay) October 12, 2018
Cara Delevingne looks amazing, too, in a top hat and tuxedo. While it may be an unusual choice, she definitely knows how to pull it off.
Cara Delevingne is wearing top hat and tails. This is everything I didn’t know I needed 🔥😍🔥😍 #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/9YiZCukMMP— Emma Fraser (@frazbelina) October 12, 2018
Cara's sister, Poppy, wore a beautiful Oscar de la Renta dress, but confused some with that peacock-esque fascinator. Also, please join us in sending positive vibes to the unfortunate soul who had to sit behind her.
Poppy delevigne in lilac too... #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/U6MuSNkfXp— Skinny D🎃ll (@theskinnydoll) October 12, 2018
And last but not least...Fergie. There are so many things to say that we can't possibly say them all, so we're just going to leave it to the internet on this one. That was, um, definitely an interesting choice.
Fergie gonna Ferg. #RoyalWedding— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) October 12, 2018
(📸 Steve Parsons / Getty) pic.twitter.com/me3VslCJcD
Nice to see Fergie paying tribute to the Honda Gold Wing at the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/HySmJhk0Lt— BBCFaking (@BBCFaking) October 12, 2018
Fergie’s hat is going to escape and rejoin the game of Quiditch! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/BA2lbPk433— Stuart Borley (@StuBallBaggins) October 12, 2018
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.