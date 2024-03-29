Instant observations: Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. struggle, Sixers fall to Cavaliers

Looking to bounce back after a heart-breaking loss to James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, the Sixers hit the road Friday night for a matchup with returning star guard Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers. In a back-and-forth battle, the Sixers ultimately fell short, losing 117-114. Here is what stood out from their third consecutive loss.

Tobias Harris leads the way early, but supporting cast struggles

Harris poured in nine points in the first quarter, leading a Sixers team that was struggling to score early on. Harris knocked down two shots from beyond the arc -- one of which became a four-point play -- and, in combination with a solid overall defensive effort from the Sixers, helped keep the game close despite a horrid offensive opening for the Sixers' two other offensive focal points, Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. -- who combined to make only three of their 19 shot attempts in the first half.

Oubre, while giving the Sixers offense life in timely fashion on many occasions, has frequently struggled to score the ball with any sort of efficiency. He had a few tough misses at the rim, but there can be some comfort derived from the idea that he will not shy away from attempting to pressure the rim, something he provides constantly that many players cannot even do occasionally.

Maxey, of course, is a far more reliable and stable offensive player than Oubre, but things are much more difficult for him when Joel Embiid is unavailable, as defenses are primarily constructed to limit Maxey's production. Maxey has had his ups and downs -- and they have been extreme in both directions -- since Embiid went down. Teams have been much more aggressive in defending him, often blitzing him out of pick-and-rolls and forcing the ball out of his hands early -- another reason why the additions of ball-handlers Kyle Lowry and Cam Payne have been quite helpful.

Paul Reed Victory Tour?

The Sixers' backup center had his best half in recent memory Friday night, when he posted a dozen points, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal, shooting 3-6 from the field, made his lone three-point try and went 5-5 from the free throw line. Reed has often struggled with the increased burden on him since Embiid's injury: whether he starts or comes off the bench, he is still playing considerably more than he would if Embiid were around.

Reed's season has been shaky, full of ebbs and flows, but he does deserve quite a bit of credit in one area, and that is his shooting development. Despite never been seeing as someone with the chance to become a viable shooter, he has worked tirelessly to become better from the free throw line and beyond the arc. The result: a flurry of mid-range jumpers made throughout the season, a career-high three-point percentage (36.5 percent) on career-best volume (52 attempts) entering this game and his second straight season of competence at the free throw line after shooting just 45.5 percent from the line during his first two NBA seasons.

Reed's jumper does not look pretty, and occasionally he launches an ill-advised shot. But his ability to be respectable on the perimeter does add a subtle layer of flexibility to the Sixers' offense when he is on the floor, particularly in situations when the shot clock is nearing its expiration.

An old friend torches his former team

Georges Niang was a very good Sixer for two seasons. His limitations on the defensive end were obvious, but his tremendous shooting ability was a boon for a team that needed players whose gravity could lead to improved floor spacing, and he quickly became very well-liked, both in the locker room and among the fans.

However, as the Cavaliers were desperate for reliable three-point shooting this summer, they offered Niang a lucrative three-year deal that the Sixers rightfully deemed exceeded their valuation. Niang had an extremely rough start to the season, drawing a lot of frustration within Cleveland in the early going, but of late has been the player the Cavaliers were hoping would give their offense a boost.

Niang absolutely lit up the Sixers, finishing the contest with a game-high 24 points on 10-14 shooting, including 5-8 from beyond the arc. This was Niang's third game with at least 20 points on the season, and it was unfortunate timing for the Sixers.

Lowry puts his foot on the gas

The 38 year-old guard the Sixers acquired via buyout has been a godsend for his new team, providing ball-handling, shooting, passing and reliable decision-making. Lowry is constantly in the ears of all of his teammates, particularly the younger ones -- many of whom have gone out of their way to speak at length about how impactful Lowry has been in such a short period of time.

Lowry has done some of just about everything since arriving in Philadelphia... except score. That changed Friday night, as he poured in 23 points -- the most he has scored as a Sixer to date -- and they were all crucial.

The Sixers came up just short in this one. But in a game in which Maxey and Oubre had two of their worst games of the entire season, the heady veteran was the reason why the Sixers had any chance of stealing this one.

