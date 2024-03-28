More Sports:

March 28, 2024

Report: 'Optimism' that Joel Embiid will be back before end of regular season

The latest Joel Embiid injury update as the Sixers' regular season winds down.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Joel-Embiid-Injury-Update-Regular-Season-Sixers Kyle Ross/USA Today

When will Joel Embiid return from injury?

After their loss to the Clippers on Wednesday night in James Harden's return to Philadelphia, the Sixers are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, putting them in Play-In Tournament territory. The team would love to avoid that uncertainty and make a clear-cut postseason berth. The potential return of Joel Embiid is key there.

Sidelined since January with a meniscus injury, questions remain about when exactly Embiid will be back on the court, but a new update from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday brought a bit more clarity. Here's what he had to say:

Sixers coach Nick Nurse said tonight that there's a lot of optimism that Joel Embiid will be back before the end of the regular season and I'm told it is not a question of 'if' but 'when' and the belief is with nine regular season games left after tonight against the Clippers that Joel Embiid can be back for a handful of those before the playoffs. Whether that's the play-in, whether the Sixers can move up a couple of spots in the standings and get out of that play-in...

There's a lot of optimism right now around Joel Embiid. I'm told that he is moving well. He has looked good on the court and, again, just a matter of when he makes his return at this point, not if and the Sixers expect they can get a few games under his belt before they have to start playoff games or play-in games. [ESPN]

The Sixers are desperate for Embiid right now. They're a sinking ship and Tyrese Maxey's All-Star season isn't enough to carry a roster that's highly questionable outside of him. Avoiding the Play-In Tournament and nabbing a first-round matchup with Cleveland or New York would give the Sixers a puncher's chance if Embiid suits up. Otherwise, it'll be a short basketball spring in Philly. 

MORE: Sixers lose to Clippers

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Joel Embiid

Videos

Featured

Limited - Johnston County - Broadslab Bourbon and Whiskey Product Lineup

Savor bourbon & BBQ in Benson, NC
Limited - Parx Casino - Corinee Bailey Rae

See Corinne Bailey Rae perform at Parx Casino in June

Just In

Must Read

Government

An effort to make Hershey's Kisses the Pennsylvania state candy is gaining traction – but not everyone is on board
Hershey's Kisses Pennsylvania

Sponsored

The City of Philadelphia is hiring!
Limited - Main Article Image for City of Philadelphia

Prevention

New drug protects people with weakened immune systems from COVID-19
COVID Vaccine Pemgarda

Movies

Philly filmmaker's first movie turns package theft into a horror story
Porch Pirate Movie

Phillies

Phillies 2024 preview: Experts predict World Series win for Fightins
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-2024-Preview

Arts & Culture

Philly Theatre Week returns with new takes and community events
Philly Theatre Week 2024.jpeg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved