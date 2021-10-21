More Sports:

October 21, 2021

Simmons not expected to play in Sixers' home opener after skipping workout due to back tightness

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Ben_Simmons_5_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons.

Ben Simmons is not expected to play in the Sixers' home opener vs. Brooklyn on Friday night, a source told PhillyVoice on Thursday afternoon, and the circumstances surrounding his absence are likely to be examined closely as the team and Simmons continue their extended standoff.

Simmons, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported first on Thursday, arrived at the Sixers' practice facility to take his COVID-19 test but did not participate in an individual workout he was scheduled to have at the team facility. All healthy players who did not participate in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans were expected to undergo individual workouts with no team session for the day. The word "healthy" will now likely become a point of dispute between Simmons and the Sixers. 

A week and a half after returning to the team from exile, Simmons showed up to the Camden facility on Thursday and told team staffers he was dealing with back tightness, which was given "basic treatment" according to a source familiar. After the treatment, Simmons was cleared to practice by team doctors but left the facility before doing so.

One major point of contention at this juncture — multiple sources who spoke with PhillyVoice about Simmons' suspension from the team on Tuesday and Wednesday were prepared for Simmons to use some sort of health explanation to avoid playing in Friday's game against Brooklyn. According to a source familiar with the situation, Simmons' back tightness had not previously been mentioned as a problem or treated by team staffers over the last week and a half. Thursday was the first time it was brought up as an issue that would potentially prevent him from practicing or playing. When Simmons went through his return-to-play protocol last week, Simmons returned a clean physical and had not undergone any sort of additional treatment under the care of the team.

The Sixers are still of the mindset to try to re-integrate Simmons with their program and get him on board with this year's team. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers has been adamant about giving Simmons the opportunity to rejoin the team, noting that his job as the head coach is to try to bring everyone together.

"My job as a coach is to keep trying to get guys to buy in, be in, and unfortunately this is tougher," Rivers said after practice Tuesday. "He's a good player. He can help us. There's one thing I know about players, players will welcome anyone back who wants to be in. I also know that players will not welcome anyone who doesn't want to be in. And so when that time comes, I guarantee you it won't be a hard thing to do."

Philadelphia staffers were not necessarily expecting him to play against Brooklyn on Friday regardless, given the nature of his workouts to date, but having Simmons continue to ramp up physically and go through further sessions with staffers is something they feel is important prior to getting him back on an NBA floor. Outside of the team sessions where Simmons has been described as disengaged, Simmons' work in individual sessions have been described as, "going through the motions" up to this point in the process.

This story is developing.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Subscribe to Kyle's Sixers podcast "The New Slant" on Apple, Google, and Spotify

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck

Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff

kyle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Doc Rivers Daryl Morey Ben Simmons

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Simmons not expected to play in Sixers' home opener after skipping workout due to back tightness
Ben_Simmons_5_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Trick or treat at The Franklin Institute
Limited - Franklin Fright - Trick or Treating

Technology

Growing number of Philadelphia households have high-speed internet, city survey finds
Philadelphia internet Survey

Arts & Culture

Betsy Ross House hosting tours that allow guests to enter historic rooms
Betsy Ross House Airbnb

Illness

Biomarker discovery may lead to better treatments for asthma, COPD, Rutgers researchers say
lung airway diseases

Entertainment

Comedian Aunt Mary Pat to perform holiday show at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Aunt Mary Pat Holiday Show

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved