The Sixers' full Summer League schedule is here

The NBA announced the full TV schedule for Summer League on Friday afternoon, and all 83 games will be broadcast via either ESPN or NBA TV this July.

Here are the games the Sixers are involved in, and some potential storylines/matchups in each one:

Friday, July 5th, 3:30 p.m. vs. Milwaukee (ESPN2)

The Bucks did not actually draft anyone this year, as they used the 30th overall pick to get rid of Tony Snell's contract and clear cap space for their pending free agents. So this one will be bleh matchup wise, but in theory, it would be the Sixers debut for Matisse Thybulle, and if we are fortunate, perhaps a return to a prominent role for Zhaire Smith after a turbulent rookie season.

Saturday, July 6th, 5:30 p.m. vs. Boston (ESPN)

This is probably the most attractive game on the schedule. It's always fun to see the Sixers and Celtics go up against each other, but this year there will be additional juice because of the draft-night swap. Two of Boston's draft picks, Tennessee's Grant Williams and Purdue's Carsen Edwards, were guys the Sixers brought in during the workout process, and I am certain no one will overreact to their performances in that game one way or another.

Monday, July 8th, 3 p.m. vs. Oklahoma City (ESPNU)

This will be one of the first times anyone has been able to see Darius Bazley play basketball in quite some time. Bazley decided to forego the college experience in order to be an "intern" with New Balance, and he ended up going in the first round anyway. I will be one of a select group of people on Earth intrigued by this moment.

Wednesday, July 10th, 3 p.m. vs. Detroit (NBATV)

Could this be the Jordan Bone revenge game? The Sixers sent the Tennessee guard to the Pistons in a strict cash grab at the end of the second round, and it would be amusing to me personally if he strolled through and dunked on whatever poor souls end up suiting up for Philly in the Summer League. Also of interest — Sekou Doumboya, the 18-year-old the Pistons took in the lottery. As a former soccer guy, I am obligated to like him and talk him up.

After those four games take place, the top eight teams from Summer League will participate in the Summer League playoff tournament, and the remaining teams will each play a consolation game following their scheduled contests. Each team will play a minimum of five and a maximum of seven games in Vegas.

Some quick details on Philadelphia's Summer League roster from what I know at this moment:

Florida State's Christ Koumadje, a 7-foot-4 center, will play for Philly Terry Harris, Tobias Harris' younger brother, will play for Philly Shake Milton plans to play for Philly Zhaire Smith, who told reporters he wants to see if he's "still got it" at exit interviews, plans to participate in Summer League As of Friday morning, Matisse Thybulle and his representation had not yet discussed Summer League plans with the Sixers

