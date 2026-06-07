Report: Sixers hiring Jameer Nelson as Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations under Mike Gansey

The Sixers are hiring Jameer Nelson as their new Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, promoting the veteran of 14 NBA seasons to a second-in-line position under new President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN, who added that after being courted by rival teams, Prosper Karangwa has agreed to a deal to remain in the team’s front office:

The Philadelphia 76ers are promoting assistant general manager Jameer Nelson to the team's Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations under new President Mike Gansey, making the Philly native and former NBA All-Star the No. 2 executive for the franchise, sources tell ESPN.… pic.twitter.com/BtFGbLAEoa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 7, 2026

Nelson, 44, is a native of Chester whose illustrious collegiate career was played at nearby Saint Joseph's University. Then came a long and successful NBA career as a trusted point guard; Nelson made his NBA debut in 2004 and played his final game during the 2017-18 season.

In the aftermath of Daryl Morey's ouster after six years as the Sixers' lead decision-maker, multiple reporters indicated that Nelson was the top internal candidate in the hiring search being spearheaded by Bob Myers, President of Sports for the Sixers' ownership group. Quickly, it became evident that Nelson was not just the top option, but the only one; not even incumbent general manager Elton Brand was reported to be a contender for this job. Ultimately, it went to Gansey, but Nelson remained a strong candidate to earn an influential position within the front office.

Nelson's post-playing career has featured a fast rise as an executive which continues to accelerate dramatically. He began working with the Sixers in 2020 as a scout and assistant general manager of the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers' affiliate in the G League. In 2023, he became general manager of the Blue Coats, then was promoted to an assistant general manager role under Morey ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Meanwhile, Brand “is currently working through a new role with the franchise and its parent company, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment,” Charania reported, adding that Brand decided not to interview as part of the process to find Morey’s replacement.