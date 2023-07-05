More Culture:

July 05, 2023

Daryl Morey goes to Crumbl Cookies as Sixers stars party with Michael Rubin on Fourth of July

James Harden was all smiles alongside Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Tom Brady at the Fanatics CEO's lavish bash

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Sixers
Sixers Party Rubin Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers had an eventful Fourth of July, with stars Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tobias Harris attending Michael Rubin's lavish party in the Hamptons.

In 1776, the 13 colonies declared their independence from Great Britain. Fast forward 247 years, and the key figures of the NBA team named in honor of this revolutionary moment were buying cookies to troll disgruntled Philly sports fans on Twitter and partying it up in the Hamptons. It's a beautiful country.

On Tuesday, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey tweeted a photo of himself outside of the original Crumble Cookies store in Logan, Utah. It's about an hour north of Salt Lake City. Only Morey can explain why he was there, but the tweet was a riff on Tobias Harris dismissing the complaints of "casual" Sixers fans because he thinks they'd trade him for a Crumbl Cookie. Harris owns several Crumbl Cookies franchises in the area. That comment is going to stick with him.

Morey's "It is what it is" T-shirt pretty much sums up the mood of many Sixers fans at this point in the offseason. In addition to losing depth in players like Georges Niang, Shake Milton and Jalen McDaniels, the Sixers are now in a confusing, possibly lengthy no-man's land with James Harden, who opted into his contract on the premise that he'll be traded, or maybe not.

MORE: The best Philadelphia sports jerseys to buy

Harden was among several Sixers players who attended the star-studded Independence Day bash thrown by former Sixers part-owner and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris were there. So were Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart, Joe Burrow and Justin Bieber. Usher was there to perform, too.

Rubin's Jay Gatsby-style gathering at his mansion is becoming an annual thing. This year, Rubin tweeted a drone video of the party, calling it "a literal movie." (The all-white attire makes sense, given the time of year, but from the outside, this event is just masks away from giving off an eerie "Eyes Wide Shut" vibe).

Consider it a dramatic improvement that Rubin's wife did not face plant and go to the hospital this year. The Sixers could learn something from her. 

The main takeaway for fans is that Harden looks incredibly happy to be with his teammates and Rubin. It creates the impression that the reports of his unhappiness with the team have been blown out of proportion. Then again, there probably isn't a party anywhere that Harden doesn't love.

The 76ers on the Fourth of July are a special bunch. Party time's over. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Sixers Philadelphia Michael Rubin Daryl Morey James Harden Joel Embiid NBA Tyrese Maxey Tobias Harris

Videos

Featured

Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed
Limited - Ricketts Glen State Park Falls Trail

Enjoy an adventure in Central Pennsylvania: Columbia & Montour Counties

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Police identify five people killed in Kingsessing mass shooting
Mass shooting victims identified

Sponsored

Summer entertainment at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City
Limited - Ice Cube Ocean Resort

Eagles

Ranking the 10 most untouchable Philly athletes right now
Jalen-Hurts-Lane-Johnson_122721_USAT

Celebrities

Daryl Morey goes to Crumbl Cookies as Sixers stars party with Michael Rubin on Fourth of July
Sixers Party Rubin

Food & Drink

Blondie in Manayunk to transform into 'Barbie World' for 12-day extravaganza
blondie manayunk barbie

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved