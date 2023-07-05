Daryl Morey goes to Crumbl Cookies as Sixers stars party with Michael Rubin on Fourth of July

In 1776, the 13 colonies declared their independence from Great Britain. Fast forward 247 years, and the key figures of the NBA team named in honor of this revolutionary moment were buying cookies to troll disgruntled Philly sports fans on Twitter and partying it up in the Hamptons. It's a beautiful country.

On Tuesday, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey tweeted a photo of himself outside of the original Crumble Cookies store in Logan, Utah. It's about an hour north of Salt Lake City. Only Morey can explain why he was there, but the tweet was a riff on Tobias Harris dismissing the complaints of "casual" Sixers fans because he thinks they'd trade him for a Crumbl Cookie. Harris owns several Crumbl Cookies franchises in the area. That comment is going to stick with him.

Morey's "It is what it is" T-shirt pretty much sums up the mood of many Sixers fans at this point in the offseason. In addition to losing depth in players like Georges Niang, Shake Milton and Jalen McDaniels, the Sixers are now in a confusing, possibly lengthy no-man's land with James Harden, who opted into his contract on the premise that he'll be traded, or maybe not.