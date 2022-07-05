Michael Rubin's girlfriend went to the hospital after 'face plant' at Hamptons party

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin had a monster Fourth of July party in the Hamptons on Monday, hosting an All-Star guest list of NBA players and musical performers at his $50 million Bridgehampton estate.

The former Philadelphia 76ers limited partner, who recently sold his ownership stake in the team, was pictured in photos with everyone from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to Drake, Meek Mill, Diplo and Lil Uzi Vert. The holiday party was largely a success, except for a brief hospital visit for Rubin's girlfriend, Camille Fishel.

On Instagram, Rubin, 49, said Fishel "has a few bruises and a very bruised ego" after she fell from a stage onto her face during the party.

PageSix shared few photos of Fishel at the hospital with bruises on her face and wearing a neck brace.

Fishel, who has two children with Rubin, was in good spirits about the incident. After giving birth to their second child a few weeks ago, she acknowledged the party was a lot for her to handle.

Rubin also has a daughter with his ex-wife, Meegan.

There doesn't seem to be any footage out there of Fishel's face plant — at least not on social media, at this point. That's probably for the best.

