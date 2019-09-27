More Sports:

September 27, 2019

Sixers' Joel Embiid tweeted 'Go Pack Go,' threatened Eagles fans with Mike Scott

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Nfl
Embiid Packers ERIC HARTLINE/USA TODAY SPORTS IMAGES

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is a huge fan of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. His tweet during the Eagles-Packers game on 'Thursday Night Football' riled up some Philly sports fans.

The Eagles escaped "Thursday Night Football" with a desperately-needed win, defeating the Green Bay Packers 34-27 in game sealed by an interception at the goal line.

This is a free country, and anybody can root for whatever team he or she pleases. Philadelphia sports fans may not like this, but Sixers star Joel Embiid is a massive Packers fan.

Embiid grew up in Cameroon and played college basketball at Kansas. His devotion to the Packers doesn't appear to have any geographical explanation. 

RELATED: This company will pay an Eagles fan $2,000 to be a Cowboys fan for the rest of the season

For years, however, Embiid has cheered on Green Bay seemingly because he's a huge fan of Aaron Rodgers. 


Embiid was so worked up about Thursday night's game that he even took the opportunity to rope in Sixers teammate Mike Scott, a Washington fan who got into a scuffle with Eagles tailgaters on opening day

As a master troll, this kind of thing should be expected from Embiid at this point. Still, some Philly fans were not having it. 





In the end, Eagles fans got the win and the last laugh. Maybe Embiid can hang out with Rodgers if the Sixers meet the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Nfl Philadelphia Sixers Packers NBA Joel Embiid

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final observations: Eagles 34, Packers 27
092619-MilesSanders-USAToday

Government

Gov. Tom Wolf supports legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania
Tom Wolf marijuana legalization

Women's Health

Birth control delivery apps are generally safe and efficient, study finds
Birth Control Pills Delivery Services

Phillies

Phillies stay or go: Should Gabe Kapler, Rhys Hoskins, anyone from pitching staff return in 2020?
Gabe_Kapler_Cesar_Hernandez_Phillies092419_USAT

Awards

Penn professor among 26 MacArthur Foundation 'genius grant' winners
Penn Emily Wilson genius grant

Weekend

Roundup of things to do the first weekend of fall in Philadelphia
Fall Fest at Morgan's Pier

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved