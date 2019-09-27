Sixers' Joel Embiid tweeted 'Go Pack Go,' threatened Eagles fans with Mike Scott

The Eagles escaped "Thursday Night Football" with a desperately-needed win, defeating the Green Bay Packers 34-27 in game sealed by an interception at the goal line.

This is a free country, and anybody can root for whatever team he or she pleases. Philadelphia sports fans may not like this, but Sixers star Joel Embiid is a massive Packers fan.

Embiid grew up in Cameroon and played college basketball at Kansas. His devotion to the Packers doesn't appear to have any geographical explanation.