Sixers' Joel Embiid tweeted 'Go Pack Go,' threatened Eagles fans with Mike Scott

The Eagles escaped "Thursday Night Football" with a desperately-needed win, defeating the Green Bay Packers 34-27 in game sealed by an interception at the goal line.
This is a free country, and anybody can root for whatever team he or she pleases. Philadelphia sports fans may not like this, but Sixers star Joel Embiid is a massive Packers fan.
Go Pack Go— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 27, 2019
Embiid grew up in Cameroon and played college basketball at Kansas. His devotion to the Packers doesn't appear to have any geographical explanation.
For years, however, Embiid has cheered on Green Bay seemingly because he's a huge fan of Aaron Rodgers.
Let's go Packers.. Let's shock the world #GoPackGo— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 5, 2017
AARON FREAKING RODGERS... WHAT A WARRIOR WOW. I LOVE HIM SO MUCH🐐🐐🐐🐐 #GoPackGo— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 10, 2018
Embiid was so worked up about Thursday night's game that he even took the opportunity to rope in Sixers teammate Mike Scott, a Washington fan who got into a scuffle with Eagles tailgaters on opening day.
Be Careful.... I’m gonna send my manz for y’all @eagles pic.twitter.com/GguUZydKRK— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 27, 2019
As a master troll, this kind of thing should be expected from Embiid at this point. Still, some Philly fans were not having it.
The @Eagles have a ring. How about you?— Dennis Energy (@Dennis_QH3) September 27, 2019
This fool wants to get booed off the court 😂— Morrison's Ghost (@TheRealGhost215) September 27, 2019
In the end, Eagles fans got the win and the last laugh. Maybe Embiid can hang out with Rodgers if the Sixers meet the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.