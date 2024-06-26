Sixers select Jared McCain with No. 16 overall pick

After a few months of speculation, the Sixers decided to use their first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft -- the No. 16 overall selection -- rather than trade it for a veteran. With the highest draft choice the team has made in six years, the team selected Duke guard Jared McCain.

McCain, 20, starred as a starting guard for the Blue Devils thanks in large part to one of the most impressive shooting strokes of any member of this year's draft class. In his lone collegiate season, McCain shot a tremendous 41.4 percent from beyond the arc on 5.8 attempts per game -- making 87 out of 210 three-point tries in the regular season. His 88.5 free throw percentage on the year indicates his three-point accuracy was no fluke. McCain has displayed significant versatility as a shooter: he can knock down shots from long range on spot-up opportunities, as an off-the-dribble player and off movement.

McCain also impressed during March Madness, scoring at least 30 points on two separate occasions during the NCAA Tournament.

The newest Sixer figures to be able to handle an NBA role soon because of the reliability of his jump-shot, and he posted strong rebounding numbers for a guard during his time at Duke. The Sixers will hope he can grow in other areas of his game as time goes on to become a more complete player: his next steps are becoming a better defensive player -- though his 6-foot-3.5 wingspan will limit his utility on that end of the floor -- and improving his ability to create offense for others.

This is McCain's projected rookie scale contract with the Sixers:

Season Salary 2024-25 $4,032,240 2025-26 $4,233,720 2026-27 $4,435,560 (team option) 2027-28 $6,804,150 (team option)



Time will tell if McCain has enough untapped potential to blossom into a full-blown star. But for a player drafted in the second half of round one, becoming a reliable rotation contributor is a positive outcome.

