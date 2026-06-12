Asking an NBA Draft expert about Allen Graves' fit with the Sixers

Leading up to the 2026 NBA Draft, PhillyVoice will be talking to scouting experts about the prospects they believe the Sixers should be targeting with the No. 22 overall pick they acquired in the Jared McCain trade.

Up first: Santa Clara wing Allen Graves, a darling of most analytics models and many scouts, whose rise from unheralded prospect to surefire first-round pick has been charged by defensive playmaking. Graves may be the prospect most frequently associated with the Sixers given his makeup as a prototypical role player at a position of need.

Here to make the case for Graves: Logan Adams, whose draft-related writing at Prospects & Concepts provides tremendous insight into a wide range of prospects. Last month, Logan wrote about "stocks" – steals and blocks – and what they actually mean, with Graves at the center of the story. That can be read here.

Let's talk to Logan:

Adam Aaronson: Graves has gone from sleeper to known commodity as this year’s draft cycle has gone on, with gaudy defensive playmaking production endearing him to many. Clearly, Graves can be an off-ball weapon defensively. But can he be a one-on-one stopper? Will he be a player the Sixers could ask to defend primary options? Which positions can he be relied on to defend?

Logan Adams: Graves’ defense is something I’ve gone back and forth on how to evaluate. As mentioned, he was a historic defensive playmaker, racking up steals and blocks; however, I think there’s plenty of reason to believe it’s more of a factor of his overall feel than his stopper capabilities. Graves has excellent hands and a ridiculous motor. For those who believe in the “defense is 90 percent effort, 10 percent skill” adage, Graves might end up being one of the elite-among-elite defenders in the league.

To answer the question, though, I think Graves is more equipped to guard wings and forwards than bigs. Obviously, standing 6-foot-9, he’s not center-sized, even if he is strong and burly – a product of Santa Clara’s roster construction forcing him to play up the lineup. We saw polished post scorers like Gonzaga’s Graham Ike throw him off his spot for dunks and get him on jabs, but none of that shows where his impact truly lies – the possession economy.



Category 2025-26 Allen Graves Steals per 100 possessions 4.9 Blocks per 100 possessions

2.4



Graves is an aggressive defender. For that reason, he might give up a bucket or two on the ball jumping for a block or poking at a steal. What he’s shown is he has an incredible ability to read these moments, though, and come up with the play more times than not. That is the ultimate thing one can do on defense: limit opponent shots entirely. He might end up on the wrong side of a highlight reel, but his impact will be noteworthy on defense.



AA: Graves shot 41.3 percent from three-point range at Santa Clara as well as a respectful 75.0 percent on free throws. But the volume was modest (92 total three-point attempts). Where do you stand on Graves’ future as a shooter?

LA: Graves is someone who clearly has no fear of firing off pick-and-pops or as a trailer in transition. Right now, the outside shooting isn’t the foremost part of his offensive game, but it’s noteworthy that he shot so well on three-pointers, regardless.

I’m optimistic about Graves’ trajectory. Do I think he’s a 40 percent shooter from downtown right out the gate? No. However, Graves’ other traits – rebounding, defensive event creation, playmaking on offense – will get him on the floor and put him in situations where he’ll be catching the ball and shooting.

In-game reps lead to improvement, and I think it’s safe to project the same trajectory on Graves.

AA: You are an optimist when it comes to both Graves’ NBA prospects and his fit with the Sixers. But if they draft him at No. 22 overall and he disappoints, what do you think the cause(s) will be? What might stop Graves from becoming the player people are excited about?

LA: I think the safety in Graves is that he does so many things well. He defends, he rebounds, he passes, he shoots, and he can even drive from the elbows and throw in a hook shot. It’s an impressive list of traits, especially for someone around 6-foot-9 in shoes with a solid wingspan. He maximizes all of his tools to be an impact player to the highest degree.

Worst-case scenario, where he doesn’t work out, I see it being in some combination of weight gain and shooting decline. Graves’ mechanics aren’t the prettiest, and while his free-throw shooting is respectable, it isn’t so elite that he’s a surefire developmental case.

A team that encourages him to play up the lineup as well, primarily as a small-ball five and bruiser four, could limit his aggressive defensive capabilities by making him add weight. These aren’t things I’d bet on, though.