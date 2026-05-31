2025-26 Sixers year-in-review: Stats, highlights, quotes and takeaways from each player's season

A few weeks removed from the 2025-26 Sixers season officially ending, so has our annual year-in-review series.

As the month of May came to an end and the Sixers' search for a new lead basketball operations executive to replace Daryl Morey heated up, we have evaluated the seasons of each member of the roster with a blend of statistics, film, reporting and data.

Before what is going to be yet another critical offseason for the Sixers, the organization must attain the best possible sense for what it already has in place – especially with new leadership taking over.

With Sixers year-in-review complete, consider this your one-stop shop for all year-in-review content, from household names like Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Paul George to depth pieces like Justin Edwards and Jabari Walker and everything in between:

The core four

• Why Joel Embiid believes 2025-26 season 'was a success'



• Tyrese Maxey makes yet another significant leap

• After suspension, Paul George finally looks like the star his team paid for

• VJ Edgecombe proves he is a franchise-altering player

Upcoming free agents

• Quentin Grimes falls short of lofty expectations in first full season in Philadelphia

• Kelly Oubre Jr. set to hit the open market again

• Andre Drummond finds his three-point stroke but fails to stabilize backup center spot

• Kyle Lowry completes 20th NBA season

Depth pieces

• Dominick Barlow has arrived

• Has Adem Bona earned trust?

• Jabari Walker earns a standard contract, but not a permanent rotation role

• Justin Edwards' growth stops and starts in sophomore year

• Did Trendon Watford earn his spot?