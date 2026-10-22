Previewing Sixers-Cavaliers: How did Cleveland react to LeBron James' decision?

The hysteria of the Sixers' season-opening victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden must come to a halt.

"Listen, it’s one game," Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said on Tuesday night. "We’re really happy to come over and get a win. They’re a hell of a team. And I'll wake up tomorrow and probably forget about it and get ready for Cleveland."



Here to get us up to speed on all things Cavaliers: Danny Cunningham of The Inside Shot and Locked on Cavs.



Let's talk to Danny:

Adam Aaronson: We have to start with LeBron James. How would you describe the local reaction in Cleveland to his decision to join the Sixers?

Danny Cunningham: There was definitely some disappointment among Cleveland fans that James opted to head further east for his (presumably) final chapter of his career. The Cavaliers have been involved in all of his free-agency decisions in some way, shape, or form. This one was far from the most painful one – I think The Decision in 2010 that saw his talents head to South Beach is probably second only to the Cleveland Browns bolting for Baltimore in 1995 as far as Cleveland pain caused by things that weren’t actual games – but it wasn’t painless, either.

For each of the last eight seasons – at least when there were fans in the stands – James has received a tribute video and standing ovation when making his yearly return to Cleveland. It will be fascinating to see what it looks like next month when the Sixers make their first of two trips to James’ homeland.

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AA: What did you make of the Cavaliers' aggressive roster changes made in the wake of not signing James? Do you expect Peyton Watson to be a difference-making wing relative to what Cleveland has had in years past?

DC: I think the Cavaliers did as well as they possibly could have after missing out on James. Their top option was pulling off the sign-and-trade for Watson – which wasn’t cheap, as Max Strus and an unprotected 2031 first-round draft pick were sent out the door. If that didn’t come to fruition, the next option would’ve been signing Jonathan Kuminga, who ended up with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ultimately, Watson is a player with upside unlike any of the wings that the Cavaliers have had since James left for Los Angeles in 2018. He profiles as a plus defender with the chance to become an excellent offensive player as well. His catch-and-shoot three-point numbers should fit in very well alongside players like James Harden and Donovan Mitchell. His defensive versatility and playmaking ability is different from what the Cavaliers have had on the wing during Evan Mobley’s time on the roster, too.

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AA: As part of their wing reshuffling, the Cavaliers watched Dean Wade depart for Philadelphia. What should Sixers fans know about Wade heading into his first season outside of Cleveland?

DC: Wade is a guy that doesn’t get the recognition on the defensive end that he deserves. He’s not going to gamble a ton, he won’t generate too many counting stats, but whoever he is defending isn’t going to have a ton of fun that night on the offensive end of the floor. Wade did an excellent job throughout the postseason when defending guys like Brandon Ingram and Cade Cunningham.

However, Wade will also be a player that can be frustrating at times on the other end of the floor. He’s an excellent shooter that can be too hesitant to shoot the basketball. Despite shooting nearly 37 percent from beyond the arc in his career, he’s never taken more than 3.8 three-pointers per game. Too many offensive possessions for the Cavs would grind to a halt when Wade would pass up a softly contested three-pointer in the corner, dribble to the nail and pick up the basketball, allowing the defense to reset.

The other negative with Wade is his injury history – as Sixers fans are finding out right now with Wade missing time because of an ankle injury. Wade has only played 60 or more games in a season one time, coming in his first full season in the NBA back in 2020-21. Last season, Wade had five stretches during the season in which he missed multiple consecutive games because of an injury. The season prior there were four such stretches.

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