Sixers say Joel Embiid will not play in preseason "as part of left knee management"

Joel Embiid has not played in any of the Sixers' three preseason games, and now it appears he will not suit up for any of the team's final three preseason games.

The Sixers issued a medical update regarding Embiid on Sunday afternoon.

"As part of his left knee management, Joel Embiid was assessed by doctors on Thursday," the Sixers wrote. "Embiid is progressing well and will continue to take part in an individual treatment plan designed to best support his health and wellness for the 2024-25 season. He will not play in this week's preseason games. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."

Each of the Sixers' three remaining preseason games is in the upcoming week. They face the Atlanta Hawks on the road on Monday night, host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and travel to Orlando for a Friday night contest against the Magic.

Five days later, the Sixers will begin the regular season at home with a high-profile matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Time will tell if Embiid is on the floor for that game.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice