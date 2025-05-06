Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 23 of 29

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:



• Simulation No. 1: 2nd pick

• Simulation No. 2: 1st pick



• Simulation No. 3: 8th pick



• Simulation No. 4: 4th pick



• Simulation No. 5: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 6: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 7: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 8: 1st pick



• Simulation No. 9: 1st pick



• Simulation No. 10: 7th pick

MORE: Dissecting fake trade involving Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cooper Flagg

Best simulation of the day

The Sixers lost their pick in four of today's 10 simulations, but on three occasions they landed Cooper Flagg:

Last month, I detailed just how significant of an addition Flagg would be -- not just for the long-term health of the organization, but even in the short-term.

Worst simulation of the day

There was some crazy movement in this drawing, which keeps Flagg in North Carolina and features a 10-spot jump from the Chicago Bulls:

There is no real difference for the Sixers between dropping to No. 7 and No. 8 -- in fact, the latter might be less painful -- but any situation in which the pick belongs to Oklahoma City will be devastating for the organization.



Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft Pick Simulation Outcomes Simulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds 1 31 12.7% 10.5% 2 28 11.8% 10.5%

3 17 7.2% 10.6%

4 29 12.7%

10.5%

5 9 4.0% 2.2% 6 39 17.7% 19.6% 7 59 25.4% 26.7% 8 17 7.2%

8.7% 9 1 0.4% 0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick? Simulation Outcomes

Simulation Outcome Percentage

Actual Percentage Odds

Kept Pick 153 66.5% 64.0% Lost Pick 77 33.4% 36.0%

SIXERS YEAR-IN-REVIEW

Joel Embiid | Guerschon Yabusele | Paul George | Jared McCain | Tyrese Maxey | Andre Drummond | Quentin Grimes | Jared Butler | Kyle Lowry | Kelly Oubre Jr. | Justin Edwards | Ricky Council IV | Eric Gordon | Lonnie Walker IV | Adem Bona

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice