May 06, 2025

Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 23 of 29

Every day between the end of the regular season and the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, we will simulate the lottery 10 times. How often will the Sixers keep their top-six protected first-round pick?

By Adam Aaronson
Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images

On May 12, the Sixers will either be rewarded with a top-six pick or leave the NBA Draft Lottery empty-handed.

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:

• Simulation No. 1: 2nd pick

• Simulation No. 2: 1st pick

• Simulation No. 3: 8th pick

• Simulation No. 4: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 5: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 6: 2nd pick

• Simulation No. 7: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 8: 1st pick

• Simulation No. 9: 1st pick

• Simulation No. 10: 7th pick

Best simulation of the day

The Sixers lost their pick in four of today's 10 simulations, but on three occasions they landed Cooper Flagg:

Tankathon 5.6.25 1

Last month, I detailed just how significant of an addition Flagg would be -- not just for the long-term health of the organization, but even in the short-term.

Worst simulation of the day

There was some crazy movement in this drawing, which keeps Flagg in North Carolina and features a 10-spot jump from the Chicago Bulls:

Tankathon 5.6.25 2

There is no real difference for the Sixers between dropping to No. 7 and No. 8 -- in fact, the latter might be less painful -- but any situation in which the pick belongs to Oklahoma City will be devastating for the organization.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft PickSimulation OutcomesSimulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds
13112.7%10.5%
22811.8%10.5%
3177.2%10.6%
42912.7%
10.5%
594.0%2.2%
63917.7%19.6%
75925.4%26.7%
8177.2%
8.7%
910.4%0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick?Simulation Outcomes
Simulation Outcome Percentage
Actual Percentage Odds
Kept Pick15366.5%64.0%
Lost Pick7733.4%36.0%

