More Sports:

April 15, 2025

Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 2 of 29

Every day between the end of the regular season and the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, we will simulate the lottery 10 times. How often will the Sixers keep their top-six protected first-round pick?

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Lottery Simulations Picture Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images

On May 12, the Sixers will either be rewarded with a top-six pick or leave the NBA Draft Lottery empty-handed.

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:

• Simulation No. 1: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 2nd pick

• Simulation No. 3: 2nd pick

• Simulation No. 4: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 5: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 6: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 7: 8th pick

• Simulation No. 8: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 9: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 10: 1st pick

MOREDaryl Morey takes blame for disastrous season

Best simulation of the day

Of course, the best simulation on every day will be ones in which the Sixers win the lottery. That happened in our last simulation today. But check out this scenario:

Tankathon 4.15.25

From a pure basketball karma standpoint, perhaps the only team that could be a less deserving lottery winner than the Sixers is the Dallas Mavericks. Cooper Flagg should not go to an organization that just traded Luka Dončić! 

Worst simulation of the day

The most nightmarish scenario for the Sixers is that their two-month tanking efforts landed them with optimal positioning in the lottery, only for the teams they out-tanked to surpass them in the actual draft order. That is what happened in our fifth simulation of the day:

Tankathon 4.15.25 1Tankathon.com/for PhillyVoice

Washington leapfrogging Utah would be ironic, as the Jazz clinched the worst record in the NBA on the last day of the season thanks to inspiring Wizards rookie Carlton "Bub" Carrington, who made this incredible game-winner to end his first NBA campaign. 

MOREBiggest takeaways from Sixers exit interviews

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft PickSimulation OutcomesSimulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds
1420.0%
10.5%
2210.0%
10.5%
315.0%
10.6%
4210.0%
10.5%
50
0.0%
2.2%
6315.0%
19.6%
76
30.0%
26.7%
8210.0%
8.7%
900.0%
0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick?Simulation Outcomes
Simulation Outcome Percentage
Actual Percentage Odds
Kept Pick1260.0%
64.0%
Lost Pick840.0%
36.0%

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Tankathon Simulations Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3
Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Just In

Must Read

Education

Teachers' pay in Philly lags behind school districts in suburbs

teacher salaries parker

Sponsored

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Limited - Temple HEalth Lung - Article

Entertainment

Quinta Brunson to host 'Saturday Night Live' on May 3

quinta brunson snl host

Adult Health

Social media before bedtime wreaks havoc on our sleep – here's why screens alone aren't the main culprit

Sleep Social Media

Performances

Orchestral performance of 'Twilight' comes to Philly in November

Twilight Concert Met

Eagles

Eagles 2025 mock draft roundup, version 4.0

021125WalterNolen

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved