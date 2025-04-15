Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 2 of 29

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:



• Simulation No. 1: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 3: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 4: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 5: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 6: 4th pick



• Simulation No. 7: 8th pick



• Simulation No. 8: 6 th pick



• Simulation No. 9: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 10: 1st pick

Best simulation of the day

Of course, the best simulation on every day will be ones in which the Sixers win the lottery. That happened in our last simulation today. But check out this scenario:

From a pure basketball karma standpoint, perhaps the only team that could be a less deserving lottery winner than the Sixers is the Dallas Mavericks. Cooper Flagg should not go to an organization that just traded Luka Dončić!

Worst simulation of the day

The most nightmarish scenario for the Sixers is that their two-month tanking efforts landed them with optimal positioning in the lottery, only for the teams they out-tanked to surpass them in the actual draft order. That is what happened in our fifth simulation of the day:

Tankathon.com/for PhillyVoice

Washington leapfrogging Utah would be ironic, as the Jazz clinched the worst record in the NBA on the last day of the season thanks to inspiring Wizards rookie Carlton "Bub" Carrington, who made this incredible game-winner to end his first NBA campaign.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft Pick Simulation Outcomes Simulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds 1 4 20.0%

10.5% 2 2 10.0%

10.5%

3 1 5.0%

10.6%

4 2 10.0%

10.5%

5 0

0.0%

2.2% 6 3 15.0%

19.6% 7 6

30.0%

26.7% 8 2 10.0%

8.7% 9 0 0.0%

0.6%



Keep or Lose Pick? Simulation Outcomes

Simulation Outcome Percentage

Actual Percentage Odds

Kept Pick 12 60.0%

64.0% Lost Pick 8 40.0%

36.0%

