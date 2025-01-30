NBA trade rumors: Multiple Sixers rivals among 'several teams' interested in Guerschon Yabusele

Two of the Sixers' rivals in the Eastern Conference -- the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks -- are among "several" teams interested in trading for Guerschon Yabusele, according to a Thursday evening report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Yabusele, who is making just over $2 million this season while playing on a veteran's minimum contract, can be acquired by any team, regardless of their salary cap standing. That makes him a particularly attractive trade target for luxury tax teams like the Celtics, Knicks and Denver Nuggets, who Scotto also reported as a team interested in Yabusele ahead of their matchup against the Sixers on Friday night.

However, those teams could run into similar issues trying to bring back Yabusele that may plague the Sixers this offseason if they hold onto the 29-year-old. If one of these teams traded for Yabusele, the return could be limited by the fact that Yabusele could very well be a rental.

Yabusele is not the only veteran that teams are calling the Sixers about to gauge their interest in making trades, according to Scotto's report. He also reports that "in light of Philadelphia’s struggles, teams across the league have reached out to see if the 76ers would consider selling off players such as Caleb Martin, Kelly Oubre Jr., Guerschon Yabusele, Andre Drummond, and Eric Gordon."

Scotto highlights that "numerous contenders" have called about Martin, who has battled several injuries in the first season of a four-year, $35 million deal which came in far below what people considered to be the battle-tested wing's true market value. As a proven playoff performer and a two-way contributor who can defend multiple positions, Martin would be a prized acquisition for any contending team looking for a boost. The Sixers' inability to add a player in Martin's price range next summer without gutting much of their depth to do so makes it a tough sell to move him, even amid a disappointing season.

MORE: Should the Sixers buy or sell at the deadline?

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam



Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice