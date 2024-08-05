5 Sixers thoughts: Reggie Jackson eager to help Sixers in pursuit of championship

On July 23, the Sixers reportedly agreed to a deal with veteran point guard Reggie Jackson for one year at the veteran's minimum. Last week, Jackson met with a section of the media at the team's practice facility in Camden, NJ to discuss what brought him to Philadelphia and how he can aid the Sixers moving forward.

In this week's 5 Sixers thoughts, here is a collection of takeaways and tidbits from Jackson's first media availability as a Sixer:

Jackson focused on "enjoying the process"

Jackson, 34, played in 82 games for the defending champion Denver Nuggets in 2023-24, but is not necessarily in line for a nightly rotation role with the Sixers. He appears aware of that.

"Trying to pass any knowledge, staying ready at all times no matter what position it is," Jackson said when asked if his intended role was ever outlined for him by the team. "I know we've got some great point guards... definitely looking forward to talking to them and bouncing ideas off each other."

Jackson said all of the right things about being prepared to fill any role required while advocating for his teammates when he is not part of the mix consistently. But he made a point to hit on one specific term that has a special meaning around these parts:

"Enjoying the process," Jackson said. "That's the biggest thing."

A powerful friendship

About an hour before the Sixers hosted an introductory press conference for nine-time All-Star Paul George, the news broke that the team was adding one of George's closest friends in the NBA. Jackson and George are extremely close, and Jackson previously credited George with "saving" his career when he helped bring the ball-handler to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Two years ago, Jackson spoke at George's youth basketball camp and said he was "really [going to] retire," but "My brother here saved me."

Jackson was asked about his relationship with George last week, but focused on the on-court value that his friend can bring to any team.

"There's nothing he can't do," Jackson said. "Three-level scorer, high-level defender... He's still got a lot left in the tank."

Reuniting with another old friend

George is not the only friend of Jackson's who helped lure him to Philadelphia. Jackson spent nearly six years with the Detroit Pistons, where he grew close with Andre Drummond. Drummond worked out with his old (and new) teammate immediately before Jackson's media availability and watched intently as Jackson fielded questions from the media.

"That's my brother," Jackson said. "I was excited to be able to play with Andre again."

Jackson is no stranger to moving around. Not just because he has joined his fifth NBA organization, but because he grew up a "military kid," moving across countries and continents on several occasions during his childhood.

After Jackson's availability had concluded, he and Drummond chatted with some media members for a few minutes. I asked Jackson which places he lived in growing up after he mentioned his upbringing moments earlier. The list was so long that before he Jackson even gotten to where he lived during his high school years, Drummond had to grab his attention and let him know they had another workout to get in.

So, some familiarity certainly cannot hurt.

"Being around familiar faces is definitely great," Jackson said, confirming that the chance to play with both George and Drummond played a significant role in his decision to join the Sixers.

"Mr. October"

We all had the same thought when we first heard about a budding NBA player with the name of Reggie Jackson: an icon in a different sport with the same name and an iconic nickname.

"I was nice enough to lend that to him 30 years before me," Jackson joked. "I met him, great guy... I definitely appreciate 'Mr. October' and hopefully I can do him justice by doing my part in the playoffs."

Jackson confirmed that his name was not inspired by the baseball legend, who he learned during the exchange grew up in nearby Cheltenham, PA.

"Trust me, I wish it was!"

Jackson joins an illustrious club in Sixers lore

According to his Instagram bio, Jackson will wear the jersey No. 00 with the Sixers.

Jackson is joining an esteemed group of players to don the unconventional number for this franchise. Since the departure of Spencer Hawes in 2014, three players have worn the jersey Jackson will try on in the fall:



• Jacob Pullen, a guard who appeared in three games and logged a combined six minutes of action for the Sixers in 2017 as a two-way player before being waived. Pullen had not appeared in an NBA game before this and has not appeared in one since.



• Corey Brewer, who made memories that will last a lifetime during two glorious 10-day contracts with the Sixers before the team opted not to bring him back for the remainder of the season. Brewer is now an assistant coach focused on player development with the New Orleans Pelicans.

• Willie Cauley-Stein, who inked a 10-day contract with the Sixers near the end of the 2021-22 regular season. In his first week or so with the Sixers, Cauley-Stein logged five minutes and 40 seconds of action across two garbage time appearances. Before the next game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said he was planning to give the former No. 6 overall pick a chance to play backup center minutes and show the team what he was capable of. Cauley-Stein did not play that night, and the following morning was waived before his 10-day contract had even expired so the team could sign veteran center DeAndre Jordan on the buyout market.



