Report: Sixers to sign guard Reggie Jackson

July 23, 2024
The Sixers are upping their point guard depth. Reggie Jackson will sign with the Sixers after his contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Jackson, who is entering his age-34 season, spent the last season with the Denver Nuggets. Jackson played in 82 games, starting 23, while making 35.9 percent of three-point attempts on 3.5 tries per game. Jackson was on the Denver team that won the 2023 NBA championship, too.
Sixers depth chart:— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) July 23, 2024
PG: Maxey - Lowry - Jackson - Dowtin Jr. (TW)
SG: Oubre Jr. - Gordon - McCain - Jones (TW)
SF: George - Council IV - Edwards (TW)
PF: C. Martin - KJ Martin
C: Embiid - Drummond - Bona
Two NBA roster spots remaining.
Jackson gives the Sixers another reliable ball-handler and slides into the third-string point guard role behind star Tyrese Maxey and local 38-year-old Kyle Lowry.
