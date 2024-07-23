Report: Sixers to sign guard Reggie Jackson

The Sixers are upping their point guard depth. Reggie Jackson will sign with the Sixers after his contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jackson, who is entering his age-34 season, spent the last season with the Denver Nuggets. Jackson played in 82 games, starting 23, while making 35.9 percent of three-point attempts on 3.5 tries per game. Jackson was on the Denver team that won the 2023 NBA championship, too.

Jackson gives the Sixers another reliable ball-handler and slides into the third-string point guard role behind star Tyrese Maxey and local 38-year-old Kyle Lowry.

