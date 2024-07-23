More Sports:

July 23, 2024

Report: Sixers to sign guard Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson brings reliable point guard depth to the Sixers.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
USATSI_23259069.jpg Bruce Kluckhohn/USA Today Sports

Reggie Jackson is the Sixers' newest point guard.

The Sixers are upping their point guard depth. Reggie Jackson will sign with the Sixers after his contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jackson, who is entering his age-34 season, spent the last season with the Denver Nuggets. Jackson played in 82 games, starting 23, while making 35.9 percent of three-point attempts on 3.5 tries per game. Jackson was on the Denver team that won the 2023 NBA championship, too.

Jackson gives the Sixers another reliable ball-handler and slides into the third-string point guard role behind star Tyrese Maxey and local 38-year-old Kyle Lowry.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Reggie Jackson

Videos

Featured

Purchased - a suburban neighborhood during summer

How to manage high interest rates’ impact on your home search
Limited - Visit NJ - 10 Essential Summer

10 essential summer experiences in New Jersey

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Former Philly officer sentenced in shooting of 12-year-old boy
Edsaul Mendoza Sentenced

Sponsored

Adventure awaits you in Crawford County this summer
Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Health News

Living in greener neighborhoods can slow cognitive decline, among other benefits
Green Spaces Dementia

Food & Drink

Loretta's, a retro cafe, to open in Headhouse Square this fall
Loretta's cafe

Sixers

What will the Sixers be able to do in 2025 NBA free agency?
Morey 7.20.24

Parties

Evil Genius to host puppy pool party in Fishtown beer garden
Dog pool party

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved