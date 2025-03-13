Report: Paul George seeking treatment options for groin and knee, including 'possible procedure'

Paul George is consulting with doctors regarding treatment options for his groin and knee, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania, who added that a procedure of some sort is on the table for the Sixers wing.

George, who will turn 35 in May, has only played in one of the Sixers' last five contests due to ongoing issues with his groin, which have been designated as "soreness" on the team's injury reports.

The mention of George's knee here is a bit surprising and potentially significant. George suffered two bone bruises in his left knee in the span of a handful of weeks early in the season -- one during the preseason in October, another during the regular season in November.

George has fallen very short of lofty expectations held for him in his debut season with the Sixers. The nine-time All-Star has experienced a significant statistical decline in the first season of a four-year, $211 million contract, often looking less explosive off the dribble.

With 2024-25 devolving into a lost season for the Sixers, many have advocated for George to be shut down for the remainder of the regular season as the Sixers focus on keeping their top-six protected first-round pick. It certainly feels as if things are beginning to head in that direction if they were not already.

