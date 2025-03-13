More Sports:

March 13, 2025

Report: Paul George seeking treatment options for groin and knee, including 'possible procedure'

Paul George has played in 41 games for the Sixers so far this season. Will that be his final total?

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
PG 3.13.25 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Will Paul George play again this season?

Paul George is consulting with doctors regarding treatment options for his groin and knee, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania, who added that a procedure of some sort is on the table for the Sixers wing.

George, who will turn 35 in May, has only played in one of the Sixers' last five contests due to ongoing issues with his groin, which have been designated as "soreness" on the team's injury reports.

The mention of George's knee here is a bit surprising and potentially significant. George suffered two bone bruises in his left knee in the span of a handful of weeks early in the season -- one during the preseason in October, another during the regular season in November.

George has fallen very short of lofty expectations held for him in his debut season with the Sixers. The nine-time All-Star has experienced a significant statistical decline in the first season of a four-year, $211 million contract, often looking less explosive off the dribble.

With 2024-25 devolving into a lost season for the Sixers, many have advocated for George to be shut down for the remainder of the regular season as the Sixers focus on keeping their top-six protected first-round pick. It certainly feels as if things are beginning to head in that direction if they were not already.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Paul George Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Live at The Sporting Club - Now Leasing! Up to One Month Free
Limited - Jay Pharoah

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents comedian and SNL alum Jay Pharoah on Friday, March 14!

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Pa., N.J. turnpikes weigh options to ease traffic on Delaware River Bridge

Delaware River Bridge

Sponsored

Heart disease in women — an urgent call to awareness

Limited - Doctor with patient from Getty

Arts & Culture

Mo'ne Davis honored with sculpture at Louisville Slugger Museum

mo'ne davis louisville slugger museum

Illness

Measles case reported in Philly; People may have been exposed at CHOP, South Philly health center

Measles Case Philly

Festivals

St. Patrick's Day parade: New route, road closures and SEPTA changes

St Patrick's Day Parade guide

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers prevail in tank battle with crucial loss to Raptors

Quentin Grimes Sixers Raptors

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved