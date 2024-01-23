More Sports:

January 23, 2024

Social media reacts to Joel Embiid's 70-point performance

Big names, from LeBron James to M. Night Shyamalan, paid tribute to Joel Embiid's 70-point game.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Joel-Embiid-Sixers-70-Points Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Joel Embiid set a Sixers franchise record with 70 points against the Spurs.

Joel Embiid is the talk of the basketball world after his 70-point performance in a Sixers win over the Spurs. Following an MVP campaign last year, Embiid looks even better this season and should win the award again if he meets that questionable 65-game threshold that's been enacted.

Athletes, stars and celebrities poured on the love for Embiid on X following the game. Here are some of the highlights:

LeBron James, naturally, chimed in:

Did he predict before the game that Embiid would score 70, too? 

The younger James, USC guard Bronny James, gave Embiid some praise as well:

I wonder what that family group chat was like.

Kevin Durant was asked about Embiid's scoring barrage in a post-game press conference after the Suns' win over the Bulls:

The dude was in shock!

Nic Batum showed love for the bonkers scoring output he and Embiid combined for:

😂

M. Night Shyamalan was in the building for the game and was able to squeeze in seeing this historic night in between editing his new movie:

How about this for a classic M. Night plot twist... Embiid doesn't play in enough regular season games to win the MVP award, but he does finally knock off Nikola Jokic to win his first NBA title.

My overall M. Night take: "Unbreakable" is his best film. 

Speaking of movies, former Sixers CEO Adam Aron had, uh, about as strange of an Embiid tribute that there was:

Thanks, I guess? Perhaps your theater chain would be doing better if "Night Swim" and "I.S.S." weren't some of the worst films I've seen at the movies in years. January is always a rough movie month.

MORE: Joel Embiid has a night for the ages

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Joel Embiid

Videos

Featured

Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

A guy’s guide to sexual health: What every man should know
Sydney-Brown-Eagles-injury_011924_USAT

How much did injuries affect Eagles collapse, drop off in 2023?

Just In

Must Read

Development

Cherry Hill completes purchase to preserve 23-acre Holly Ravine Farm
Holly Ravine Farm

Sponsored

A guy’s guide to sexual health
Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

Adult Health

Hoping to clear the air in casinos, workers seek to ban tobacco smoke
Casino Smoking Bans

TV

Here's what happened during the season premiere of 'The Bachelor,' starring Collegeville's Joey Graziadei
the bachelor premiere joey graziadei

Eagles

Eagles vibe check: Will Nick Sirianni really be the coach next season?
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles-January-22-2024

Performances

'Mrs. Doubtfire' Broadway musical to make Philadelphia debut in February
Mrs. Doubtfire Philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved