Social media reacts to Joel Embiid's 70-point performance

Joel Embiid is the talk of the basketball world after his 70-point performance in a Sixers win over the Spurs. Following an MVP campaign last year, Embiid looks even better this season and should win the award again if he meets that questionable 65-game threshold that's been enacted.

Athletes, stars and celebrities poured on the love for Embiid on X following the game. Here are some of the highlights:

LeBron James, naturally, chimed in:

Did he predict before the game that Embiid would score 70, too?

The younger James, USC guard Bronny James, gave Embiid some praise as well:

I wonder what that family group chat was like.

Kevin Durant was asked about Embiid's scoring barrage in a post-game press conference after the Suns' win over the Bulls:

The dude was in shock!

Nic Batum showed love for the bonkers scoring output he and Embiid combined for:

😂



M. Night Shyamalan was in the building for the game and was able to squeeze in seeing this historic night in between editing his new movie:



How about this for a classic M. Night plot twist... Embiid doesn't play in enough regular season games to win the MVP award, but he does finally knock off Nikola Jokic to win his first NBA title.



My overall M. Night take: "Unbreakable" is his best film.



Speaking of movies, former Sixers CEO Adam Aron had, uh, about as strange of an Embiid tribute that there was:

Thanks, I guess? Perhaps your theater chain would be doing better if "Night Swim" and "I.S.S." weren't some of the worst films I've seen at the movies in years. January is always a rough movie month.

