Report: Joel Embiid treated for 'mild case' of Bell's palsy for past week

Joel Embiid has been battling injuries and ailments during the NBA postseason. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, add a "mild case" of Bell's palsy over the last week to the list for Embiid.

"The condition began during the play-in victory over Miami but he has wanted to keep it private to avoid distractions for his team," Wojnarowski said.

According to Penn Medicine's website regarding the disorder:

"Bell palsy is a disorder of the nerve that controls movement of the muscles in the face. This nerve is called the facial or seventh cranial nerve. Damage to this nerve causes weakness or paralysis of these muscles. Paralysis means that you cannot use the muscles at all."

Possible symptoms include difficulty closing an eye, per Penn Medicine, which has appeared to been the case with Embiid as of late. Penn Medicine goes on to state, "Often, no treatment is needed. Symptoms often begin to improve right away. But, it may take weeks or even months for the muscles to get stronger."

For everything he is dealing with, Embiid will have two off days before the Sixers' Game 4 matchup with the Knicks in Philadelphia on Sunday. Embiid delivered a Herculean effort in a Game 3 win, scoring 50 points and leading the Sixers to victory.

