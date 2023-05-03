More Sports:

May 03, 2023

WATCH: James Harden surprises Joel Embiid with an MVP-engraved Rolex

James Harden, the 2018 MVP, welcomed Joel Embiid to the club in style.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Sixers-Nets-Joel-Embiid-James-Harden-NBA-Playoffs-April-2023 Wendell Cruz/USA Today Sports

Sixers stars James Harden and Joel Embiid during the team's first-round playoffs series against the Brooklyn Nets.

From one MVP to another, James Harden welcomed Joel Embiid to the club in style. 

Shortly after the star center's press conference late Wednesday morning to talk about finally winning the award, Harden, the 2018 MVP back when he was with Houston, surprised his Sixers teammate with a custom Rolex that had "2023 MVP" engraved underneath.

"Ooooooooh, my first Rolex!" Embiid exclaimed when he opened the case. "...How do you wear watches?"

When Embiid was announced as the league MVP Tuesday night, watching in a hotel conference room with the entire team, Harden was the first to embrace him as Embiid held his head in his hands in disbelief

All season long, Embiid was dominant, and when he was on the floor with Harden, their pick-and-roll was one of the NBA's most unstoppable plays. 

The 33-year-old vet, who proved Monday night in Game 1 that he still has gas left in the tank, wanted this for Embiid and did whatever he could to help him get there.

"James is, man, I don't even know where to start," Embiid said Wednesday. "I think since he's been here, I think he won't tell me that but I think he kind of made his goal for me to be the MVP. He has given up a lot and I've always said it, he's the best playmaker I've ever played with, and he's the best playmaker probably in the NBA. 

"He's been helping me as far as getting me easy opportunities, whether it's to score the ball or just be a better basketball player on and off the court. He was just extremely happy for me, just like they all were, and that meant a lot for me. That meant a lot for me to know your teammates care about me as much as I care about them."

But now the focus is back to the Celtics and Game 2 Wednesday night in Boston, which Embiid was reported to be "on track" to play. 

The MVP has been won. Embiid and the Sixers want a title next. 

