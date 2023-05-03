WATCH: James Harden surprises Joel Embiid with an MVP-engraved Rolex

From one MVP to another, James Harden welcomed Joel Embiid to the club in style.

Shortly after the star center's press conference late Wednesday morning to talk about finally winning the award, Harden, the 2018 MVP back when he was with Houston, surprised his Sixers teammate with a custom Rolex that had "2023 MVP" engraved underneath.

"Ooooooooh, my first Rolex!" Embiid exclaimed when he opened the case. "...How do you wear watches?"