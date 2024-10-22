More Sports:

October 22, 2024

Joel Embiid, Paul George out for Sixers' season opener

The Sixers will be without two of their stars on Wednesday evening.

Joel Embiid and Paul George will both miss the Sixers' season opener on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced on Tuesday morning. Embiid will miss at least the first two games of the season.

Embiid suffered a meniscus injury in his left knee last season, and the team has stressed its care in managing that knee as Embiid ramps up in preparation for the 2024-25 season.

“Embiid is responding well to his individualized plan and is expected to ramp up his return to play activities this week, including scrimmaging,” the Sixers said. “He will not play in games this week and will be re-evaluated this weekend.

George suffered a bone bruise in his left knee during his second preseason contest with the Sixers, and it seemed somewhat unlikely that he would be ready for the first regular season game of the year. It does not sound like George will miss much time, though.

“George is recovering well and is expected to ramp up on-court activities early this week,” the Sixers said. “He is out Wednesday vs. Milwaukee and his return to play will be assessed later in the week.”

On the positive side, the Sixers included in their injury updates that rookie Jared McCain continues to improve after a scary fall caused a pulmonary contusion during the team’s penultimate preseason game.

“McCain is recovering well and continues to ramp up his on-court activities,” the team said. “His availability for Wednesday’s game will be updated [Tuesday] evening.”

So, a season expected to be filled with load management and careful monitoring of Embiid and George will begin with the two stars in street clothes. Fellow All-Star Tyrese Maxey will be the Sixers’ focal point offensively, with Kelly Oubre Jr. likely stepping into a larger offensive role as well. The Sixers’ depth will be tested early and often in 2024-25.

