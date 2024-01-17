More Sports:

Patrick Beverley gives hilarious answer about defending Jamal Murray

Patrick Beverley, never one to hold back, said he's been "locking up" Nuggets guard Jamal Murray's "ass for years" after the Sixers' emphatic win over Denver.

Patrick-Beverley-Jamal-Murray Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Sixers guard Patrick Beverley embodies Philadelphia's vibes.

To be determined if this season's Sixers can rise above the past six years of playoff failures, but, for now, their energy is unlike what Philadelphia has seen recently with the team. One of the catalysts of that is Patrick Beverley, the multiple time All-Defensive Team selection.

Beverley has endeared himself to the Philly faithful in his first year with the Sixers with his stingy defense and blunt persona off the court. Following the Sixers' win over Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Tuesday night, Beverley was asked about stopping Denver guard Jamal Murray, who's averaged more than 20 points while shooting over 40 percent from deep over the last two seasons for the reigning champs 

The key? There is none to Beverley, who's been "locking his ass up for years."

Murray was 0-for-4 from the fourth quarter in Denver's loss. He had two turnovers, both of which resulted in steals from Beverley. 

The Eagles' collapse has created a hole in the Philly sports consciousness. With Joel Embiid as dominant as ever, Tyrese Maxey on the cusp of an All-Star nod and Beverley's persona that is tailor-made for this city, the Sixers can run with this (until May, at least).

