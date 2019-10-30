Sixers podcast: Joel Embiid's conditioning, Tobias Harris' shooting, and backup point guards on The New Slant

The Sixers are 3-0, the Eagles are back on track, and we are back with another episode of The New Slant podcast. All of those things are of equal importance in your lives, I'm sure.

As the Sixers gear up for their first tough road trip of the year, we look back on the opening stretch of the season and discuss early returns as well as where the Sixers might go from here.

A brief rundown of the show:

Discussing Philly's 3-0 start Embiid's conditioning this year vs. years past Tobias Harris' wild shooting swings Brett Brown punting on the backup point guard spot, plus the impact that has on the rotation Tweaks to the defense, and who deserves credit for the changes How soon is too soon to have strong reactions during an NBA season?

