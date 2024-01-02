Sixers preview: three players to watch on the upcoming homestand

After going 2-2 on a Joel Embiid-less road trip, the Sixers return home for three games this week. They'll host the Chicago Bulls in a rematch of Saturday's game on Tuesday, face a new-look New York Knicks team on Friday, and wrap up the week with a Saturday night contest against the Utah Jazz.

Each game will present different challenges. Here's a look at the keys in all three...

Tuesday vs. Chicago Bulls

Player to watch: Andre Drummond

The Sixers lost to Chicago on Saturday, and one of the biggest reasons was a struggle on the defensive glass. Drummond, a former Sixer himself, was a menace on the boards – as he often is – but it wasn't just him: the Bulls had five different players who pulled multiple offensive rebounds in the game, totaling a dozen in all.

In three starts since starting center Nikola Vucevic suffered an injury, Drummond is averaging 15.3 points and 21.3 rebounds per game – yes, you read that correct – while also averaging two steals and 1.7 blocks per contest. Drummond is prone to silly mistakes and his extremely poor free-throw shooting can be exploited, but he remains one of the league's elite backup centers because he can step in on occasion and look like a starter.

Friday vs. New York Knicks

Player to watch: Jalen Brunson

All eyes will be on the newly-acquired OG Anunoby when the Knicks are in town, and while the former Raptors wing is a very good player, all things New York revolve around Brunson, who is averaging nearly 26 points per game to go with six assists and four rebounds on impressive efficiency: most notably, Brunson is shooting 44.6 percent from beyond the arc on 6.3 attempts per game – both of those figures are career-bests by wide margins.

Brunson is a peculiar player for someone with his frame, but he just makes it work time and time again. He is maybe the most frequent post-up player of any 6-foot-2 guard in recent history, utilizing his impressive strength to power through small guards. Meanwhile, he has the requisite quickness to get around larger defenders.

Brunson is proving that there is no distinct formula with which an opposing defense can silence him. That means it will be a team effort. De'Anthony Melton will likely have the first crack at the Villanova product, but this will also be a night when Patrick Beverley's services are especially needed. Even Nic Batum could draw the assignment for stints of time when he isn't defending Julius Randle. And, of course, whichever Sixer bigs are manning the paint need to be prepared to alter shots without fouling Brunson.

Saturday vs. Utah Jazz

Player to watch: Lauri Markkanen

The Jazz, entering the week at 14-19, have recently kickstarted a rebuild with a focus on the many young pieces they have collected. But at the head of the snake is Markkanen, 26, who has averaged over 25 points and three triples per game over the last two seasons. He is one of the league's elite scorers at his size – listed at 7-foot-0, he has an awfully impressive blend of scoring, shooting and ball-handling chops.

There is no question that Sixers head coach Nick Nurse's defensive game plan will be focused primarily on Markkanen, by far the most dangerous offensive threat in Utah's rotation. But it may not just be the coaching staff watching as much film on the All-Star forward as they can: the Sixers' front office may be especially attentive to this one as well.

With one year remaining on Markkanen's contract after this season and the Jazz hoarding as many young players and draft picks as they can, it stands to reason that at some point they may listen to trade offers on Markkanen if they fail to extend him or are enticed by the packages they could net in return for his services.

Markkanen would fit absolutely beautifully on this Sixers team. He would provide tremendous gravity for Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, add completely new elements of offensive basketball to Nurse's playbook and give the Sixers one of the most dangerous offensive trios they have ever had.

Markkanen is far from a lock to be dealt anytime soon. But if the Jazz are willing to move him at some point, the Sixers should be ready to put together the most impressive offer they can.