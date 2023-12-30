The 10 best Sixers moments of 2023

Like most years, 2023 was a bizarre one for the Philadelphia 76ers. From controversy to controversy, to massive wins and even larger losses, this year had it all. While this was another year in which the team fell short of its ultimate goal, there was a lot worth remembering fondly:

#10: Joel Embiid blocks Ja Morant

Last February was a thrilling matchup between two elite regular season teams in the Sixers and Memphis Grizzlies, a game the Sixers ultimately won after a dramatic finish. The most memorable part of the game: an ambitious dunk attempt by Memphis superstar Ja Morant being rejected in emphatic fashion by Embiid, who met an incredible leaper at the summit and turned his dunk back.

#9: Joel Embiid scores 51 points against Minnesota Timberwolves

The Sixers welcomed the Western Conference-best Wolves to Philadelphia last week and pulled off what was arguably their most impressive win of the season to date. They were led by Embiid, who poured in an almost effortless 51 points on a generational defensive player in Rudy Gobert. This is perhaps Embiid's most convincing display of scoring dominance in his career.

#8: Joel Embiid scores 52 points against Boston Celtics

What's better than a 51-point performance? How about 52.

Fair or not, the microscope is always focused on Embiid when he plays against Boston. In April, he toyed with the Celtics en route to a 52-point performance in which he only missed five shots. Embiid's 20-25 shooting line was as comical as it was impressive, and he punctuated it with a massive dunk that is paired with an equally great call from announcer Ian Eagle.

#7: Tyrese Maxey's first career 50-piece

Embiid has been the best player in the world in the year 2023, but Tyrese Maxey has asserted himself as a potential future superstar over the last 12 months. He's done that with performances like this one — a masterful 50-point showing against the Indiana Pacers in November. Any doubts circulating around the James Harden trade about Maxey's ability to be a lead ball-handler have evaporated.

#6: PJ Tucker's legendary pep talk

With the Sixers on the verge of falling behind 3-1 in their best-of-seven series against Boston, PJ Tucker grabbed a key offensive rebound and scored an and-one to tie the game. Tucker did not relish the moment, he did not celebrate. Instead, he darted towards Embiid and began to scream in the ear of the then-newly-crowned NBA MVP.

Tucker said after the game — which the Sixers won — that Embiid's assertiveness was not satisfactory.

"Nobody can guard [Embiid] one on one, there's no way," Tucker said. "I'm sorry, it's not any disrespect to Al [Horford] or anybody else, but I've guarded him for a lot of years, and when he's aggressive and assertive, it's impossible, and I saw him two plays in a row not do that. And we can't have that... not with the season on the line, we can't have that."

#5: Joel Embiid's game-winner against the Trail Blazers

Perhaps the signature moment of Embiid's MVP season was his brilliant basket to send Portland packing. Embiid knocked down his patented mid-range jumper as he fell to the ground, the first true game-winner he had ever made at the Wells Fargo Center.

#4: Joel Embiid's dagger three over Nikola Jokic

The game-winner against Portland may have been Embiid's signature MVP moment, but this shot was probably the play that effectively won him the award. Embiid thoroughly dominated the then-two-time reigning NBA MVP in Jokic, scoring 47 points and grabbing 18 rebounds.

To finish off his masterpiece, Embiid knocked down an absolutely ridiculous step-back three over Jokic, which led to Harden jumping onto his back. Chaos ensued in the arena.





#3: James Harden's go-ahead three in Game 4 against the Celtics

After Tucker's and-one and ensuing pep talk forced overtime, Harden hit a tremendously difficult corner three, thanks to an Embiid set-up and a wise play design from then-Sixers head coach Doc Rivers. One defensive stand later, the Sixers had evened the series at two games a piece.

#2: James Harden's go-ahead three in Game 1 against the Celtics

As bad as Harden's worst games were in the Celtics series, when he was on, he was really on. Harden scored 45 points in Game 1 of the series, stealing a win in Boston with Embiid sidelined due to an injury. Harden sized up Al Horford and took him to school, knocking down his seventh and final triple to give the Sixers a lead that they ultimately maintained until the clock hit triple zeroes.

#1: Joel Embiid's MVP ceremony

It is (rightfully) overshadowed by the Sixers eventually losing the game thanks to a fourth quarter collapse, but before Game 3 against Boston, Embiid was awarded the NBA MVP trophy by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. It was a deeply emotional moment, particularly when Embiid was reduced to tears after being greeted by his young son, Arthur.

This moment was truly special; a deserved celebration of the superstar Embiid has become and the obstacles he overcome. But as much as the ceremony was a testament to his greatness, that it tops this list is a testament to the team's lack of playoff success. The Sixers hope their best moment in 2024 will come on the court... or on Broad Street.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice