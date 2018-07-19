Despite Kawhi trade, Sixers still have better NBA title odds than Raptors

The Spurs reportedly weren't interested in a potential Sixers package of Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Miami's first-round draft pick for Kawhi Leonard. Instead, the opted to ship the unhappy star up North along with Danny Green to the Raptors for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected first-round pick.

While the long-term prospect of Leonard staying in Toronto is dubious, as our Sixers reporter Kyle Neubeck pointed out Wednesday, in the short term it makes the Raptors — last year's number one seed in the Eastern Conference — an even scarier team:

With Leonard replacing DeRozan and Danny Green added in for good measure, the Raptors have swapped out DeRozan for a legitimate MVP candidate, and added to their defense and three-point shooting on the wing. A team that was elite on both side of the ball in 2017-18 now has one of the game's best two-way players, and they sacrificed almost none of their depth to make it happen. That is a scary proposition for Eastern Conference teams.

In contrast to last year's Sixers team, who couldn't find defensive depth to save their lives, these Raptors are absolutely loaded with switchable or impact defenders and are going to be a massive pain in the ass to play against. The two-man combination of Leonard and OG Anunoby alone will make life difficult for opponents, and Leonard is capable of taking on the same offensive burden DeRozan carried without defensive warts or shot distribution concerns.

Kyle went on to explain how this is obviously a concern for the Sixers. However, it appears at least one sportsbook is currently more confident in Philly's chances this than Toronto's this year.