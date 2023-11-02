Sixers game notes: Tobias Harris, Furkan Korkmaz shine in win over Raptors

The Sixers played host to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night 114-99 in their first game after the James Harden trade. Here is what you need to know:

First Quarter

• Another excellent start for Tobias Harris, who has had a fantastic beginning to the season. Harris scored nine points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists in the first quarter, while making all four of his shot attempts, including a deep triple. Yes, it's only the fourth game of the season, but Harris looks much better right now than he did at any point last season.

• Despite being available and dressed, it's clear there were no plans for any game action for the newly acquired Robert Covington, Marcus Morris Sr. or KJ Martin in their first game post-trade. Furkan Korkmaz was one of the team's first two substitutions without those players taking the court with this redefined bench.

• A nice, balanced first quarter for Joel Embiid. He scored "only" eight points, but had three assists to go with as many rebounds and blocked a shot. He took three field goal attempts and shot six free throws, so it's not as if he was quiet as a scorer, but it was a more well-rounded approach from him than usual.

• Jaden Springer's production has not been there yet, but his athleticism continues to pop whenever he does see the floor. Even his defensive rebounds may elicit reactions from the crowd, just because of how high he gets.

Second Quarter

• De'Anthony Melton has not shot the ball too well to start the season, but he may be making a noticeable leap as a passer. Melton entered tonight's game averaging 5.3 assists per contest through three games, and continues to make good reads as a ball-handler. The Sixers have asked him to handle the ball more this season than he has in the past, simply due to personnel, and so far he is making good on that responsibility.

• A stray observation: the Sixers seem like a much better cutting team this season compared to last. Their cuts feel more instinctual than designed, a welcomed change. Intuitive cutting can be an elite form of off-ball movement.

• Perhaps the best sequence Korkmaz has had in years: a pick-six-style steal and dunk, followed by a stop and a corner three that had the crowd the loudest it had been all night.

• A detailed ability that the Sixers displayed well as a team in the first half: scram switching. This is when the offense creates an advantage somehow, and the defensive team must, on the fly, adjust their assignments with little opportunity for communication. It's hard to identify, but you know it when you see it. The Sixers did it excellently early on tonight, particularly at the end of the second quarter.

Third Quarter

• The Sixers have often struggled to defend Raptors star Pascal Siakam when Embiid isn't the one doing so. On Thursday however, the Sixers did a fine job on Siakam collectively. Harris drew the primary assignment against Siakam, with Embiid chipping in -- including a dazzling block of Siakam at the rim on a dunk attempt. Embiid continues to use Dikembe Mutombo's signature finger wag.

• A trend emerging in the Sixers' substitution patterns: in the first and third quarters, Embiid is playing all 12 minutes. Harris and Tyrese Maxey play the first eight or nine minutes, and then in the final minutes of the period, Embiid mans a lineup without either of his two leading scoring teammates. This rest for Maxey and Harris allows them to return to begin the second and fourth quarters while Embiid rests. In essence, Nick Nurse is trading a few minutes of Embiid having to do a lot on his own so that the Sixers are at their peak offensive capacity when he hits the bench. The minutes with a tiring Embiid and no Maxey or Harris are big. On Thursday, the Sixers won those minutes by a score of 13-4.

• Another really nice night for Kelly Oubre Jr., who keyed that run with two triples and a whole lot of energy. It's early, but so far it looks like one hell of a veteran's minimum signing.

• Korkmaz with his second highlight of the game! He collects his third steal of the game, finds Embiid in transition, gets it back from the big man and finishes an and-one reverse layup. Embiid gave his longest-tenured teammate a look of disbelief. Really nice minutes from Korkmaz tonight in a spot appearance.

Fourth Quarter

• The variety of ways in which Harris continues to thrive is what is most encouraging. Against Toronto, it was a lot of transition and isolation scoring, including multiple buckets going one-on-one with Siakam, who has height, length and athleticism advantages over Harris. Harris' skill was on full display.

• Patrick Beverley made one shot against the Raptors, but did a lot of the little things yet again. He went and got a few loose balls that were up for grabs, had a few steals and blocked a shot. Another minimum signing that looks rather shrewd so far.

• Perhaps the dagger, with three minutes and change remaining: a steal and score by Harris, who wisely deflected a Scottie Barnes pass intended for OG Anunoby, grabbed the loose ball, went coast to coast and slammed for two. A fitting way to end a stellar two-way night for Harris.

