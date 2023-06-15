Philly may ban ski masks on public property

Philadelphians who casually fashion ski masks, also known as balaclavas, could soon pay a fine if they wear them in public. A new bill introduced by City Councilmember Anthony Phillips would ban ski masks in schools, recreation centers, daycares, parks, city-owned buildings and public transportation.

The penalty for wearing facial coverings would be $250, and anyone wearing the mask while committing a crime would receive a $2,000 fine. The ban does not include religious coverings or health masks to protect people from spreading COVID-19 or other viruses.

"Neighbors consistently ask me when Council will ban ski masks and, while going out in the community to get feedback on this issue, the common thread was that residents want a ban," Phillips said. "This is not only a public safety issue but also a quality-of-life issue because residents feel intimidated in their own neighborhoods. This is the beginning of addressing neighbors' concerns on this issue."

Last month, SEPTA enacted a similar rule. The transit authority said its police officers would start making people remove ski masks that conceal their identities. The enforcement came after two shootings on buses, including one where someone was wearing a mask.

On May 17, two men were injured in a shooting on a Route 33 bus by a man police said was wearing a ski mask. One 18-year-old victim was shot in the groin, and a second victim, also 18, suffered a graze wound to his left thigh.

On May 24, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed on a Route 23 bus traveling near the 5200 block of Germantown Avenue. Video released by police revealed a suspect wearing a black face mask with a hood over his head. Another man believed to be involved in the incident was not wearing a mask.

"When police see someone wearing a ski mask-like covering, they are asking them to remove it," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said about the rule. "If they refuse, they will be escorted off of SEPTA property. No other SEPTA employees are being asked to enforce this. These engagements and potential removals are only being done by SEPTA Police."

In Virginia, a similar law bans anyone over the age of 16 from wearing any mask or hood with the intent to hide their identity.

In West Virginia, the law states that people are not allowed to wear facial coverings to conceal who they are on any street, alleyway, road or public place. Florida, South Carolina and Georgia have similar laws in place.

Phillips received support from most of his Council colleagues; 10 cosponsored the bill, meaning it is likely to be approved. If the bill is passed, it will make its way to the desk of Mayor Jim Kenney to sign into law. Kenney's office did not respond to PhillyVoice's inquiry on his thoughts on the bill and whether he favored the ban.

