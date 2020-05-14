More Events:

May 14, 2020

Sly Fox Brewing's annual goat races to become virtual event

The competition is this weekend; a big prize is up for grabs

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Sly Fox Brewing goat races Photo by kaleb tapp/on Unsplash

Participate in Sly Fox Brewing Co.'s virtual goat races on Saturday. Buy a T-shirt by midnight on Friday, pick the goat you suspect will win and name it. The event will be live streamed on Facebook at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Sly Fox Brewing Co.'s annual Bock Fest and Goat Races traditionally takes place in May at the Pottstown tasting room. This year, the event will still go on, but it will be virtual due to COVID-19.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, the fun will be live streamed on Facebook.

RELATED: Philadelphia Folk Festival moves to virtual venue for summer 2020 event | Wawa Welcome America festival is going virtual due to COVID-19

If you want to get in on the virtual goat race competition, you'll need to be at least 21 and purchase a $25 T-shirt online from the brewery by midnight on Friday, May 16.

Five dollars from each shirt will go to Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania, which provides immediate emergency funding to hospitality workers.

By purchasing a T-shirt, you'll get to pick your winning goat and give them a creative name. There are 25 racers to choose from, including a goat who hates getting dirty so it runs fast to stay above the fray (No. 8), a goat who loves pizza (No. 14), and the son of a past winner and a traveling circus goat (No.4).

It's really anyone's competition. There will be five heats and a championship round.

If the goat who wins the final round has been selected by more than one participant, then all who selected the goat will have the names they picked thrown into a hat and a champion will be drawn at random.

The big prize up for grabs is VIP treatment at the next Sly Fox Bock Fest and Goat Races. The winning package includes overnight accommodations for two at a nearby hotel, grand marshal status for the goat parade, track-side seating and all you can eat and drink at the festival. Sly Fox also is throwing in a $100 gift card that can be redeemed ahead of next year's event.

And as is tradition, the brewery's 2020 Maibock brew will be named for the winning goat.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

