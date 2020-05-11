Wawa Welcome America festival is going virtual due to COVID-19

Fourth of July in Philadelphia is going to be different this year due to COVID-19.

The City of Philadelphia announced Tuesday that the annual Wawa Welcome America festival will be a multi-day virtual experience for 2020.

Instead of joining in free community events across the city or standing in a crowd at a concert, Philadelphians will need to celebrate online at home.

"It is a challenging time, and while we may not be able to gather in our city's great public spaces this year, we are eager to celebrate in a new way through interactive, virtual experiences," Michael DelBene, President and CEO of Welcome America, said in a statement.



This year's virtual experiences "will embody the same spirit of celebration that Philadelphians have come to know and love over the past 28 years," according to Wawa Welcome America.

Not many details have been revealed yet. There will be a virtual concert on Saturday, July 4, but no musicians have been announced. It's also unclear whether there will be fireworks or free Wawa hoagies. The concert will be broadcast in English and Spanish on NBC10 and TeleXitos, Telemundo62’s multicast network, for viewers to enjoy at home.

The City of Philadelphia and Wawa Welcome America will share more details on the 2020 Wawa Welcome America festival during a press conference in June.